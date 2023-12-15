Serial Entrepreneur Pranav Arora Named Among USA Today's Top 10 Emerging Entrepreneurs of 2023

USA Today praised Pranav Arora for his "vision, passion, and leadership skills" that have allowed him to achieve "extraordinary success and impact" at a young age. Post this

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized among such an esteemed group of entrepreneurs," said Arora. "I'm passionate about helping visionary founders achieve their dreams of building impactful businesses. This award is a testament to the hard work of all the entrepreneurs I've had the privilege of collaborating with over the years.

Under Arora's leadership, JMTD Holdings has invested in over 20 seed and Series A startups across industries like medical, ecommerce, and fintech. Arora takes a hands-on approach with the companies in JMTD's portfolio, helping founders refine their business models, build strategic partnerships, and secure follow-on funding. Several of the startups Arora has advised have gone on to raise successful Series B and C rounds from top-tier venture capital firms.

In their announcement, USA Today praised Arora for his "vision, passion, and leadership skills" that have allowed him to achieve "extraordinary success and impact" at a young age.

About Pranav Arora:

Pranav Arora is a highly accomplished entrepreneur, investor, and venture capitalist, known for his expertise in business, media, and finance. He began his entrepreneurial journey at 16, starting a company that quickly became a million-dollar enterprise. As the CEO of JMTD Holdings, a private equity firm, he plays a crucial role in providing capital and strategic partnerships to industry-leading companies, enhancing their competitiveness and profitability.

Pranav is also the Head of Division at Just Funky, a leading manufacturer of licensed and private label merchandise, where he focuses on innovating in licensing, design, manufacturing, and improving B2B and B2C relationships. Under his leadership, Just Funky made it onto Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Entrepreneur360 list as one of the 'Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America'.

Additionally, he founded Stunned Mind, an ecommerce company related to Just Funky, and is involved in other ventures like Deciph-AR and NFT Merch, both augmented reality companies. He also holds partnership positions in ILG Property Investors and PSSR Holdings and has previous experience as a founder and salesperson in other enterprises.

Outside of business, Pranav is a committed philanthropist, supporting various causes, particularly in education and helping children in need. He is the Chairman of The Arora Foundation and Vice President and Chairman of The Just Funky Foundation, both focusing on educational opportunities for underprivileged communities. He is an active member of several professional organizations and enjoys traveling and spending time with his family in his personal time.

