Series Part One: Traumatic Childhood of Sociopathic Narcissistic Abuse and Severe Bullying to Healing and Deliverance Through Jesus the Messiah

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Lawson said, "Throughout my life, adults and teens heard snippets of my testimony and suggested that I write a book. The decision wasn't solidified until the Messiah used a stranger to deliver a message. After rattling off private details of my life, accurately and in order, he closed with, 'You're supposed to write a book ... and it's about you.' I began writing the following day."

Sandra L. Lawson was born in the United States, a navy brat, who spent a portion of her childhood in California, eventually landing in rural Texas. After a traumatic childhood, Lawson pursued personal healing of C-PTSD through Jesus the Messiah, leading her directly into evangelism, counseling youth, deliverance ministry, preaching and non-denominational ordination. With a deep understanding of the various facets of narcissism and gaslighting, she hopes to help others break free from the co-dependency in adulthood that often comes with trauma. In addition to helping others, Lawson enjoys fishing, hunting, playing sports, sky diving, painting, singing, cooking, road trips, acting, hiking, working with her hands, swimming in the ocean, climbing mountains, reading and telling stories.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Beyond Recognition: A Story of Triumph Against All Odds Part One is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

