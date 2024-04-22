Sermons for Spiritual Empowerment: New Christian Book Focuses on Biblical Sermons

"Each sermon is a roadmap for personal growth and spiritual development," Moore said. "I pray my readers faith will increase as their worries decrease through the messages of God's love displayed in these sermons." Post this

"I pray my readers will be inspired through this book to trust God and to know they are never alone in what they go through," Moore said.

Moore urges her readers to seek solace in the words of the Bible in times of need. She believes each sermon can provide practical insights and actionable steps to help readers apply the principles of faith in their daily lives.

"Each sermon is a roadmap for personal growth and spiritual development," Moore said. "I pray my readers faith will increase as their worries decrease through the messages of God's love displayed in these sermons."

"Sermons for Your Soul"

By Camilla (Denise) Moore

ISBN: 9781665577878 (softcover)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Camilla (Denise) Moore was born in Goldsboro, N. C. where she attended and graduated from Goldsboro High School. After graduating she relocated to Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1974. She now lives in Queens, N.Y. and has been a member of The Greater Allen AME Cathedral of Saint Albans since 2001. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a concentration on Biblical and Theological Studies at Nyack College in 2015, and in 2019 she graduated from Alliance Theological Seminary with an M.Div. Camilla has some of the sermons from this book on YouTube. This book is her first project, and she is excited about those who will be blessed because of it. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/846377-sermons-for-your-soul

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE