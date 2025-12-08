Sero Mental Health Welcomes Daniel Krasner as Inaugural Chief Growth Officer

An Experienced Behavioral Health Leader Has Joined Sero to Drive National Expansion Post this

Krasner brings over 15 years of behavioral health leadership experience to Sero, including nearly a decade developing and dramatically expanding the marketing and business development functions at Summit BHC. During his tenure, the company expanded from 3 to 38 residential and inpatient facilities in addition to launching multiple new service lines and integrating high profile acquisitions into its care network.

"I'm very excited to join Sero at such a pivotal time," said Krasner. "What stood out to me is the mission and the commitment to accessible, outcomes-driven, and compassionate care. That's the work I'm passionate about. I'm looking forward to supporting our teams, strengthening relationships, and helping drive growth and innovation that expands access to exceptional behavioral healthcare."

Throughout his career, Krasner has built a reputation for leveraging his marketing insights and business acumen to expand market segments, increase engagement, and strengthen public reputation and trust. He is a collaborative leader known for developing high-performing teams and helping organizations grow with purpose, clarity, and momentum.

About Sero Mental Health:

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, Sero Mental Health operates a nationwide network of residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment centers, including comprehensive programs for mental health, substance use, eating disorders, and co-occurring conditions across multiple service lines and patient acuity levels. As a leading provider of compassionate, high-quality mental health care, Sero's purpose is to empower, restore, and transform lives, creating healthier and thriving communities.

Kacy DeSilva, Sero Mental Health, 1 830-339-9487, [email protected], https://seromentalhealth.com/

