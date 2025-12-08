Sero Mental Health Welcomes Daniel Krasner as Inaugural Chief Growth Officer

Sero Mental Health has named Daniel Krasner as Chief Growth Officer. With his extensive experience and track record of success, Krasner's role strengthens Sero Mental Health's commitment to accessible, high-quality care.
ALACHUA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sero Mental Health (Sero), a nationwide provider of behavioral health services, has named Daniel Krasner as its first Chief Growth Officer. With his extensive industry experience and track record of success, Krasner's role strengthens Sero Mental Health's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality and evidence-based care across its network of behavioral health treatment centers.
"Daniel is a highly accomplished business development and strategic marketing executive with a proven record of driving substantial growth and elevating brand and team performance in the behavioral health sector," said Kristen Scheel, CEO of Sero Mental Health. "He combines deep analytical insights with creative strategy to discover new market expansion opportunities while putting patient experience front and center. We are elated to welcome Daniel to our leadership team as we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted, world class and growing provider of behavioral healthcare services."
Krasner brings over 15 years of behavioral health leadership experience to Sero, including nearly a decade developing and dramatically expanding the marketing and business development functions at Summit BHC. During his tenure, the company expanded from 3 to 38 residential and inpatient facilities in addition to launching multiple new service lines and integrating high profile acquisitions into its care network.
"I'm very excited to join Sero at such a pivotal time," said Krasner. "What stood out to me is the mission and the commitment to accessible, outcomes-driven, and compassionate care. That's the work I'm passionate about. I'm looking forward to supporting our teams, strengthening relationships, and helping drive growth and innovation that expands access to exceptional behavioral healthcare."
Throughout his career, Krasner has built a reputation for leveraging his marketing insights and business acumen to expand market segments, increase engagement, and strengthen public reputation and trust. He is a collaborative leader known for developing high-performing teams and helping organizations grow with purpose, clarity, and momentum.
About Sero Mental Health:
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, Sero Mental Health operates a nationwide network of residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment centers, including comprehensive programs for mental health, substance use, eating disorders, and co-occurring conditions across multiple service lines and patient acuity levels. As a leading provider of compassionate, high-quality mental health care, Sero's purpose is to empower, restore, and transform lives, creating healthier and thriving communities.
Media Contact
Kacy DeSilva, Sero Mental Health, 1 830-339-9487, [email protected], https://seromentalhealth.com/
SOURCE Sero Mental Health
Share this article