Serucell selected as a partner for the Rolls-Royce Enthusiast Club "Strive for Perfection" publication and showcase

Launched to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Rolls-Royce's famous production plant at Goodwood in West Sussex, U.K., the book explores the brand's commitment to sustainable luxury and eco-friendly values.

Inspired by the values of Rolls-Royce, Serucell's approach to skincare is rooted in science and beauty. Leveraging years of research to heal burns and wounds, Serucell co-founders Dr. Walter Neto and Dr. Brett Jarrell created KFS®, or Keratinocytes and Fibroblasts Serum, the first and only patented dual-cell skincare formula that taps into the body's natural Cell Communication Technology or CCT. To reinvigorate healthy cell-to-cell communication, which diminishes with age, Serucell's formula inspires regeneration deep beneath the surface. This line of unique micro-serums encourages cells to communicate as though they were younger, which reverses the appearance of wrinkles while improving elasticity, tone and texture.

"We're delighted to have worked with the RREC to produce this beautiful book, which celebrates 20 years of Rolls-Royce's Goodwood production plant and highlights the very best of sustainable luxury."

Richard Freed, CEO of St. James's House

"Serucell taps into the body's innate ability to heal. In the Serucell lab, we replicated this cellular communication, applying it to ageing cells and helped them remember how they functioned when they were younger."

Dr. Walter Neto, M.D., Co-Founder of Serucell

"Using our background in science and medicine, we are able to meld the best-known skin therapies with our cellular communication technology, creating a unique patented product that works on all skin types — one that truly has efficacy."

Dr. Brett Jarrell, M.D., Co-Founder of Serucell

Serucell is a science-based luxury skincare company founded by doctors that use bio-cellular research to create proprietary products that feature KFS® Cellular Protein Complex. Serucell' s multi-patented dual cell technology harnesses the power of keratinocytes and fibroblasts, two essential contributors to maintaining healthy skin.

