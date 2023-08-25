ServeManager Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Enhancing Data Security for Legal Professionals

Law firms can be confident that process servers using ServeManager are aligned with the highest security standards. Tweet this

This achievement holds significant importance for law firms, especially those operating in the financial, foreclosure, debt, and healthcare domains. Given the stringent data security requirements of these sectors, law firms can be confident that process servers using ServeManager are aligned with the highest security standards, further enhancing the trustworthiness of their engagements.

ServeManager subscribers and their clients will benefit from:

Robust Data Protection: With SOC 2 compliance, confidential data is safeguarded, minimizing the risk of breaches.

Elevated Trust: ServeManager's operational practices adhere to elite industry standards, enhancing confidence in the platform.

Peace of Mind: Focus remains on core legal tasks, with data security concerns addressed by ServeManager's rigorous standards.

Trent Carlyle, CTO of ServeManager, remarked, "Your trust is our most valued asset. This SOC 2 compliance is more than a certification: it's our renewed promise to safeguard the data you entrust us with, every single day."

ServeManager, the leading technology solution for process servers, supports over 4,000 legal professionals, managing more than 250,000 process serving jobs per month on the platform. Dedicated to simplifying and elevating the process serving experience, ServeManager ensures legal professionals have access to top-tier, secure, and intuitive tools.

Kyle Bahr, ServeManager, 1 (720) 994-5860 216, [email protected], https://www.servemanager.com/

