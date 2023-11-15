ServeMinnesota Starts Innovative Infant, Toddler Project for Childcare Settings --- PNC Foundation provides $700,000 grant

"Extensive research indicates that the returns on investment in high-quality early education and school readiness initiatives are significant and long-lasting," said Kate Kelly, PNC regional president for Minnesota. "We're excited to support ServeMinnesota's innovative approach." Post this

ServeMinnesota is partnering with Early Learning Corps, an AmeriCorps program that trains and supports community members to provide extra learning and developmental support to our youngest learners. Early Learning Corps members will use "Serve and Return" strategies that have been championed by the Harvard Center for the Developing Child for their role in supporting healthy brain development in infants. AmeriCorps members will also use culturally responsive learning techniques designed to support children and foster a positive self-identity as early as possible. The program is designed to align the additional capacity and training of the AmeriCorps members with existing childcare providers as they provide young children with a warm, supportive, and enriched learning environment.

"Extensive research indicates that the returns on investment in high-quality early education and school readiness initiatives are significant and long-lasting – impacting our children, our society, and the health of our economy," said Kate Kelly, PNC regional president for Minnesota. "We're excited to support ServeMinnesota's innovative approach to early childhood education and look forward to seeing this program in action."

ServeMinnesota Chief Executive Officer Julia Quanrud said, "We're delighted to be partnering with PNC and Early Learning Corps as well as with the team at Wilder Child Development Center to bring this program to life. With 90% of brain development happening by age five, it's critical to boost community and caregiver resources to maximize care. This program includes the latest research on early brain development as well as guidance from our Community Advisory board of parents, childcare providers, and others. The result is an AmeriCorps program that really amplifies the high-quality care young children already receive by providing one more caring adult with the tools, training, and support to help children thrive."

Why "Serve and Return" Strategies

The Infant and Toddler Initiative will add resources in nonprofit early childcare centers to engage children in "Serve and Return," a proven strategy to strengthen neuron development at the very earliest ages. "Serve and Return" works like a game of tennis or volleyball between child and caregiver. The child "serves" by signaling readiness for interaction with eye contact, facial expressions, gestures, babbling or touch. A responsive caregiver returns the serve by speaking back, playing a game, or sharing a toy. It's simple and powerful. Children and caregivers already interact this way, but when done repeatedly and with caring adults who are sufficiently supported themselves, it's how the brains of young children really flourish. Healthy brain pathways form, children develop a positive sense of agency, and they strengthen their relationships with caring adults. Early Learning Corps members will build on the strengths of the caregivers, parents, and community to integrate this proven approach within a unique, culturally specific environment.

About PNC Foundation

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through PNC Grow Up Great®, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. For more information, visit http://www.pncgrowupgreat.com.

About ServeMinnesota

As a catalyst for positive social change, ServeMinnesota moves research to practice and deploys the people power of AmeriCorps to meet critical needs in Minnesota. It recruits and supports thousands of individuals to improve the lives of Minnesotans by offering transformative service opportunities that focus on education, affordable housing, employment, the environment, addiction recovery, and police-community relationships. ServeMinnesota's commitment to evidence-based practices, continuous program improvement, and strong community partnerships ensures national service is positioned to make meaningful contributions to our state. For more information, visit www.serveminnesota.org.

