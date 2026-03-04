ServerLIFT® Achieves New Safety Milestone with a UL Mark on All of Its Data Center Lifts

"All of our lifts now have the distinction of being the only data center lift family with the UL mark," says John Spillane, CEO of ServerLIFT. "This label recognizes what has been true all along: If ServerLIFT made it, you know it's safe." Post this

Today's servers can weigh hundreds of pounds. Every data center needs safety-certified lifts.

UL Mark Now on All ServerLIFT Models

All the ServerLIFT data center lifts now carry the UL mark, including the ServerLIFT SL-500X® Electric All-Purpose Data Center Lift, SL-500FX™ Electric Front-Loading Data Center Lift, the SL-500FXL™ TowerLIFT™ Electric Extended Data Center Lift, the SL-1000X® Electric Super Duty Data Center Lift, and the ServerLIFT SL-350X® Hand-Cranked Data Center Lift.

These popular lifts are designed and engineered specifically for data centers and can carry servers up to 500 lbs (227 kg) and 1000 lbs (400 kg).

"We have been building our electric lifts to precise and rigorous specifications from the beginning, because safety is our first priority," says David Zuckerman, vice president at ServerLIFT. "We have been shipping the ServerLIFT SL-350X® Hand-Cranked Data Center Lift with the UL Listed mark for several years—and now we also have the UL mark on all of our electric data center lifts."

The UL Listing

The UL mark is issued by UL Solutions (formerly Underwriters Laboratories), one of the most respected and globally recognized safety certification organizations.

When a product carries the UL mark, it has been evaluated and tested to meet specific safety standards for its category.

About ServerLIFT

ServerLIFT LLC sets the global standard in data center equipment lifting products through unmatched safety, reliability, and longevity. Its purpose-built data center lifts are designed to streamline the transport and installation of IT equipment while protecting people and infrastructure.

