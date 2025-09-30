ServerLIFT and ByteBridge Expand Coverage Across Singapore and the European Union

The ServerLIFT and ByteBridge expansion helps data center operators create safer workplaces, achieve higher uptime, and gain greater confidence that their teams and infrastructure are protected. Post this

The full line of ServerLIFT data center lifts and attachments protects both employees and critical IT equipment by eliminating manual server-handling risks, reducing injuries, preventing equipment damage, and enabling smooth, efficient installs, even in complex environments. With local availability through ByteBridge, customers in Singapore and across the EU can expect quicker lead times, on-the-ground expertise, and dedicated post-sale support.

"We are thrilled to welcome ByteBridge Singapore and ByteBridge European Union as part of the ServerLIFT family," says John Spillane, CEO, ServerLIFT LLC. "Their strong commitment to customer service and deep knowledge of the local market make them the perfect partner to represent our brand in Singapore and the EU. Together, we can better support data center operators who demand safe, efficient, and long-lasting equipment."

For EU and Singapore customers, the ByteBridge expansion helps data center operators create safer workplaces, achieve higher uptime, and gain greater confidence that their teams and infrastructure are protected. The partnership ensures data center operators have direct access to the safest and most reliable server-handling equipment, backed by ByteBridge's regional delivery and service capabilities.

About ServerLIFT

ServerLIFT LLC sets the global standard in data center lifting through unmatched safety, reliability, and longevity. Its purpose-built data center lifts are designed to streamline the transport and installation of IT equipment while protecting people and infrastructure.

About ByteBridge

ByteBridge is a trusted provider of IT infrastructure solutions serving enterprise and hyperscale data centers. The company delivers local expertise, responsive support, and reliable fulfillment across multiple regions.

Learn More

For details on data center lifting solutions in Singapore and the European Union, visitwww.serverlift.com orwww.bytebridge.com.

Media Contact

David Zuckerman, ServerLIFT LLC, 1 602-254-1557 3531, [email protected], serverlift.com

Kristin Zhivago, Zhivago Partners, 1 401-423-2400, [email protected], zhivagopartners.com

SOURCE ServerLIFT LLC