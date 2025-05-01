ServerLIFT, LLC Announces CEO Transition: Founder Ray Zuckerman to Become Chairman, John Spillane Appointed CEO

"My goal is to accelerate ServerLIFT's growth while supporting the people and principles that make this company exceptional." - John Spillane, CEO of ServerLIFT Post this

"It has been the greatest privilege of my career to lead ServerLIFT," said Zuckerman. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've built and am confident that John is the right person to lead the company forward. His values align with ours, and his track record of growth without disruption speaks volumes."

John Spillane brings more than 20 years of executive experience leading high-growth companies, large and small. He is widely respected for his ability to scale businesses while maintaining a commitment to quality, innovation, and team integrity. Prior to joining ServerLIFT, John led multiple global expansions and is known for driving growth and delivering first-class customer service.

"I'm honored to join ServerLIFT at such a pivotal time," said Spillane. "The ServerLIFT team has created something extraordinary, and I look forward to building on that legacy. My goal is to accelerate ServerLIFT's growth while supporting the people and principles that make this company exceptional."

Ray Zuckerman will remain actively involved with ServerLIFT as Chairman of the Board. Co-founder David Zuckerman will continue in his role as Vice President.

About ServerLIFT

For more than 20 years, ServerLIFT has been a pioneer in superior material handling and lifting equipment for critical IT infrastructure in the data center, electronics manufacturing, communications, technology, and other end-markets. ServerLIFT® server-handling lifts are designed to be the data center professional's safest and smartest decision. For more information, please visit www.serverlift.com. In January of 2025, ServerLIFT announced a partnership with American Pacific Group, a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management.

Media Contact

David Zuckerman, ServerLIFT, LLC, 1 602-254-1157 3531, [email protected], serverlift.com

SOURCE ServerLIFT, LLC