ServerLIFT LLC, Manufacturer of Safe and Efficient Data Center Lifts, Partners with AdvanZIT Technologies to Expand to India

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServerLIFT LLC, the leader in safe and efficient data center lifts and attachments, is proud to announce a new partnership with AdvanZIT Technologies in India. ServerLIFT LLC has chosen AdvanZIT Technologies as a partner because they:
- Pioneer next-generation technologies and consistently deliver best-in-class service.
- Provide integrated physical infrastructure solutions that directly support business growth and expansion.
- Have expertise in data center facility infrastructure, computing, storage, networking, security, and advanced audio-visual systems.
- Ensure seamless deployment, integration, and operations across all technology layers.
- Provide data center end-to-end services, including design, deployment, and ongoing management.
- Help businesses build resilient, scalable, and future-ready technology ecosystems.
"We are pleased to add AdvanZIT Technologies to the ServerLIFT family," says John Spillane, CEO, ServerLIFT LLC. "Their proven commitment to excellent customer service and cutting-edge services in the local market makes them the perfect partner to represent our brand in India. Together, we can provide superior support to data center operators who demand safe, efficient, and long-lasting equipment."
ServerLIFT LLC sets the global standard in data center lifting solutions through unmatched safety, reliability, and longevity. With AdvanZIT Technologies now serving India, customers gain faster access to ServerLIFT equipment, local expertise, and dedicated support.
About ServerLIFT
ServerLIFT LLC sets the global standard in data center lifting through unmatched safety, reliability, and longevity. Its purpose-built data center lifts are designed to streamline the transport and installation of IT equipment while protecting people and infrastructure.
About AdvanZIT Technologies
AdvanZIT Technologies delivers comprehensive Data Center and Technology Services, spanning from design engineering to deployment and life-cycle management.
To learn more about ServerLIFT data center lifting solutions in India, visitwww.serverlift.com orhttps://advanzit.ai for details on what ServerLIFT and AdvanZIT Technologies offer.
