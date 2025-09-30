ServerLIFT LLC, Manufacturer of Safe and Efficient Data Center Lifts, Partners with AdvanZIT Technologies to Expand to India

The partnership with AdvanZIT provides faster access to ServerLIFT data center lifts, local stocking, and direct client support for enterprise and hyperscale operators in India. Post this

"We are pleased to add AdvanZIT Technologies to the ServerLIFT family," says John Spillane, CEO, ServerLIFT LLC. "Their proven commitment to excellent customer service and cutting-edge services in the local market makes them the perfect partner to represent our brand in India. Together, we can provide superior support to data center operators who demand safe, efficient, and long-lasting equipment."

ServerLIFT LLC sets the global standard in data center lifting solutions through unmatched safety, reliability, and longevity. With AdvanZIT Technologies now serving India, customers gain faster access to ServerLIFT equipment, local expertise, and dedicated support.

About ServerLIFT

ServerLIFT LLC sets the global standard in data center lifting through unmatched safety, reliability, and longevity. Its purpose-built data center lifts are designed to streamline the transport and installation of IT equipment while protecting people and infrastructure.

About AdvanZIT Technologies

AdvanZIT Technologies delivers comprehensive Data Center and Technology Services, spanning from design engineering to deployment and life-cycle management.

