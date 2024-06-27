Service animals comfort blood donors at community blood drive hosted by NaturVet

The pet supplement brand partnered with LifeStream Blood Bank and the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation for a successful event

TEMECULA, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service animals from the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation provided soothing support to donors at a community blood drive hosted by NaturVet, the 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator of the pet health and wellness industry. NaturVet partnered with LifeStream Blood Bank at the pet supplement brand's headquarters in Southern California, where the event received tremendous community response with 31 total donations that have the potential to save up to 93 lives.

The unique and heartwarming addition of service dogs helped create a calm and comforting atmosphere. The Patriotic Service Dog Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and first responders by providing highly trained service dogs to assist with both physical and emotional needs. The foundation's comfort dogs are also deployed to provide support and companionship throughout the community for a variety of events.

"Our dogs play a crucial role in providing comfort and support, and whether it's through lifelong assistance or during short-term events like these, it's always heartwarming to see the positive impact they have on people's lives," said Tom Tackett, Executive Director at the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who came out to support this important cause with Lifestream and the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation," said Geoff Granger, CEO at The Garmon Corporation and NaturVet. "The turnout exceeded expectations and knowing that our community's generosity can save almost 100 lives is truly humbling. As advocates for pets and the powerful bond they have with humans, we're honored to have the opportunity to support both incredible organizations."

NaturVet looks forward to collaborating with both local and national organizations to foster a spirit of community service, and continuing to support the wellbeing of pets and humans alike. For more information about NaturVet visit https://naturvet.com.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator manufacturing high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine supplements including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians and manufactured in-house to ensure quality, NaturVet's products are made with ingredients which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

