Service Electric Cable TV Boosts Subscriber Experiences Using OpenVault PNM

AI- and ML-powered technology expedites identification, resolution of network issues
ALLENTOWN, Pa. and JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service Electric Cable TV and OpenVault today announced that OpenVault's OV PNM Proactive Network Management solution will be deployed to ensure availability of the best possible broadband experiences for Service Electric subscribers.
SECTV is leveraging OpenVault's leadership in AI- and ML-powered optimization technologies to increase its ability to automatically identify network issues that may impact performance for its customers in northern and eastern Pennsylvania and in western New Jersey. OV PNM's proactive detection capabilities are designed to boost field support and customer service efficiency through rapid access to relevant data and information.
"From engineering innovations to the first availability of HBO, SEC TV's history has been punctuated by its leadership in providing greater value for our subscribers," said John Walson, President of Service Electric Cable TV. "OpenVault's leadership in harnessing technology breakthroughs will give our teams the information they need to more quickly resolve service issues, driving greater customer satisfaction."
OV PNM provides unparalleled visibility into broadband infrastructure for intelligent diagnosis and resolutions of the root causes of hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) network problems. Providers can detect plant faults before customer calls, reducing truck rolls and maximizing customer uptime. OV PNM also includes a cable modem birth certificate – a record ensuring customers receive a service operating at peak performance, enhancing the overall experience and customer satisfaction.
"In a competitive broadband environment, time truly is money," said Josh Barstow, Chief Commercial Officer of OpenVault. "By deploying OV PNM, Service Electric Cable TV is prioritizing the fastest possible detection and repair of anticipated or actual network impairments, assuring delivery of service quality that creates happier, loyal subscribers and drives financial success."
About Service Electric Cable TV, Inc.
A successor corporation to the nation's first community antenna television system, Service Electric Cable TV, Inc. offers Broadband Internet, Cable Television and Telephone services in the Lehigh Valley cities of Allentown, Bethlehem,. Easton and Wilkes Barre , and in surrounding areas in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. Service Electric Cable TV provides the fastest and most reliable Internet service in the Lehigh Valley with no monthly limit, as well as fast, reliable, Eero whole-home Wi-Fi. For more information, please visit www.sectv.com.
About OpenVault
OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions, providing operators with tremendous value through software and avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending. For more information, please visit openvault.com
