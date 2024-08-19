Service Electric Cablevision Taps OpenVault for PMA Solution

"Our partnership with OpenVault is helping us raise the bar of broadband excellence, ensuring the highest possible levels of satisfaction and quality of experience for consumers on our network, Jim Dorsa, Director of Engineering for Service Electric Cablevision Post this

"Exceeding our subscribers' expectations when it comes to availability, speed and reliability is core to our mission," said Jim Dorsa, Director of Engineering for Service Electric Cablevision. "Our partnership with OpenVault is helping us raise the bar of broadband excellence, ensuring the highest possible levels of satisfaction and quality of experience for consumers on our network."

"Demand continues to be strong and the pace has quickened for trials and adoption of our PMA product as operator networks evolve to DOCSIS 3.1 and higher," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. "Like our other announced and unannounced PMA customers, Service Electric sees the value of using our software innovation to maximize their existing plant investment."

OpenVault's OV PMA optimizes modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems on OFDM(A) channels. It then routinely monitors and adjusts these profiles based on changing RF impairments, to ensure that subscribers receive the best possible service quality. This results in improvement of up to 40 percent in overall network capacity and bolsters the resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems, particularly in the presence of impairments.

About Service Electric

Service Electric Cablevision, Inc. (SECV) is a leading Pennsylvania provider of residential and business Internet, TV, and Phone services and the founder of the cable television industry. SECV continues to deliver new and improved content and products to its customers. The company offers Internet download speeds up to 2 Gig, Plume Whole-Home Wi-Fi, IPTV with Cloud DVR powered by TiVo, convenient features like TV Everywhere (TVE), and more. SECV serves over one hundred thousand (100,000) subscribers and one hundred (100) Pennsylvania communities in three operating regions. For more information, please visit www.secv.com.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions, providing operators with tremendous value through software while avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

