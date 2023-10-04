Service Objects Announces Completion of SOC 2 Certification for Data Security

"Achieving SOC 2 compliance, which is considered the gold standard in industry, took Service Objects to the next level of fortifying our security measures and protecting our customers' data." – Geoff Grow, CEO, Service Objects Tweet this

To prepare for the SOC 2 audit, Service Objects implemented robust controls and processes to safeguard customer data against unauthorized access, alteration or destruction. These measures included physical security protocols, access controls, data encryption, regular monitoring and risk assessments.

"For over 20 years, Service Objects has been committed to maintaining our customers' trust through superior data security practices," said Geoff Grow, CEO of Service Objects. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance, which is considered the gold standard in industry, took us to the next level of fortifying our security measures, and further demonstrates that we meet and exceed the highest standards related to protecting our customers' data."

In addition to SOC 2 certification, Service Objects is dedicated to providing our customers 99.999% uptime, 24/7/365 technical support and access to the most authoritative data sets available. To learn more about Service Objects, please visit our website.

Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of Customer Data Validation, verifying online transactions in real-time including a customer's Name, Address, Phone, Email and Device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process validations more efficiently. Service Objects has validated over 6 billion transactions, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their Customer Data Validation needs. For more information visit http://www.serviceobjects.com or email [email protected].

