Service Objects Announces New Webinar on Leveraging Customer Data Validation to Make Informed Decisions About Your Customers

"This webinar will demonstrate how Customer Data Validation leverages our comprehensive and authoritative data sets and AI to provide the most up-to-date picture of your customers and how this can be translated into making informed business decisions." – Geoff Grow, CEO, Service Objects Tweet this

Participants from the webinar can expect to learn the mechanics of Customer Data Validation, encompassing contact verification, data augmentation, cross-checking and deriving an actionable quality score for each contact record, as well as the role accurate customer data plays in market intelligence, personalization, compliance, fraud risk mitigation and delivering a superior customer experience.

"Accurate and genuine customer data is the foundation for strategic decision-making, providing confidence and insights to make informed and impactful decisions for your business and customers," said Geoff Grow, CEO of Service Objects. "This webinar will demonstrate how Customer Data Validation leverages our comprehensive and authoritative data sets and AI to provide the most up-to-date picture of your customers and how this can be translated into making informed business decisions."

Register to join our webinar, or to learn more about Service Objects' Customer Data Validation solutions or request a free live demo, please visit our website.

Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of Customer Data Validation, verifying online transactions in real-time including a customer's Name, Address, Phone, Email and Device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process validations more efficiently. Service Objects has validated over 6 billion transactions, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their Customer Data Validation needs. For more information visit http://www.serviceobjects.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Carolyn Healey, Service Objects, Inc., 1-805-963-1700, [email protected], https://www.serviceobjects.com/

SOURCE Service Objects, Inc.