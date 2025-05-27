ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls Honored with Corporate Champion Award by Texas Governor's Office

The trusted restoration and cleaning brand was recognized for outstanding volunteerism and community impact through its Meals on Wheels partnership.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls was recently honored with a Corporate Champion Award as part of the 41st Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards, presented by First Lady Cecilia Abbott in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation. The award recognized 17 individuals, families and organizations across Texas for their extraordinary commitment to volunteerism and service.

Under the leadership of owners Michael and Deana Albert, ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls played a crucial role in supporting Meals on Wheels Wichita County throughout the past year. Since September 2023, the team volunteered over 100 hours and delivered more than 1,200 meals — often stepping in during bad weather or on short notice to ensure clients received their food. In addition to their weekly meal deliveries, the Alberts and their team consistently provided extra drivers on both delivery and non-delivery days, far exceeding typical volunteer expectations.

"We were humbled and grateful to be recognized alongside so many inspiring individuals and organizations," said Michael. "It's our privilege to serve Wichita Falls, and our partnership with Meals on Wheels has been a deeply rewarding way to give back to our community."

The award was presented in April during a reception at the Texas Governor's Mansion in honor of National Volunteer Month. First Lady Abbott praised the honorees, saying, "These 17 incredible awardees remind us that the true heart of Texas lies in the generosity and kindness of its people."

Chris Bugbee, president and CEO of OneStar Foundation, echoed the sentiment. "By highlighting these outstanding individuals and organizations," he said, "we hope to ignite a spark in others to step forward, make a difference, and continue the tradition of giving back that defines the Texas spirit."

ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls has served the Texhoma region for nearly four decades, offering disaster restoration and cleaning services including water and fire restoration, mold remediation, trauma cleanup and floor care. The business is the only restoration company in the area licensed by the State of Texas to perform mold remediation.

Since purchasing the franchise in 2015, the Alberts have led ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls with a commitment to superior customer service and community engagement. The company has been a member of the Better Business Bureau since 1982 and has received multiple honors, including the BBB Torch Award for Ethics Large Category Winner in 2020 and Texoma's Best Restoration Company 2022, 2023 and 2024. Their ongoing support for local organizations reflects their deep-rooted dedication to their Wichita Falls community.

Learn more about ServiceMaster Restore Wichita Falls here:https://www.servicemasterrestore.com/servicemaster-commercial-services/why-us/about-us/

About ServiceMaster Restore®:

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE ServiceMaster Restore