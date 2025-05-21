ServiceMaster Restore® and Hire Heroes USA Partnership Surpasses $500,000 Raised, Honored with "Partner of the Year" Recognition

Through the We Serve: Veterans initiative, ServiceMaster Restore is uniting its network, supporting veteran careers and making a lasting impact nationwide.

ATLANTA, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceMaster Restore is proud to announce the success of its partnership with Hire Heroes USA, which has raised more than $500,000 to date and earned the brand recognition as Hire Heroes USA's 2025 Partner of the Year. The We Serve: Veterans campaign has galvanized ServiceMaster Restore franchisees, vendors and corporate teams nationwide to support meaningful career opportunities for veterans transitioning into civilian life.

The partnership began in 2023 when ServiceMaster Restore, following its relocation to Atlanta under new ownership, sought a cause that could unite its corporate team and franchise network around a shared mission. Hire Heroes USA, also based in Atlanta, proved to be the ideal partner.

"We needed a cause that could bring the entire franchise network together," said John Tovar, Group President at ServiceMaster Restore & Clean. "Hire Heroes' mission strongly aligns with ServiceMaster's values of serving those who serve our country, and we are looking forward to continuing to make a difference in communities across the country."

To kick off the partnership, ServiceMaster Restore launched two golf tournaments on the East and West Coasts, inviting franchisees, vendors and clients to participate and sponsor the events. The response exceeded expectations, with strong engagement from across the network. In 2024, ServiceMaster Clean® also joined in on the partnership, and in 2025, BioClean™ did, as well.

In 2024, the company expanded the initiative by launching a local activation program that provided franchisees with event toolkits, marketing resources, PR templates and individualized support to host fundraising activities in their communities. The brand also hired a dedicated staff member to serve as the main point of contact for franchisees seeking additional support. Last year, 16 local events were held, raising an additional $104,000 for Hire Heroes USA.

In April, ServiceMaster Restore hosted its national golf tournament at TPC San Antonio, home of the Valero Texas Open. The event generated excitement by offering players the chance to experience a major PGA course, and it raised over $28,000 on tournament day with additional funds raised from sponsorships totaling over $180,000.

The results of the growing initiative speak for themselves, with $502,205 raised to date. This translates to an estimated $34.6 million in economic impact through veteran job placements.

"Our partnership with ServiceMaster is a powerful example of what's possible when a company leads with purpose. Their leadership and generosity—especially through the annual We Serve Golf Tournament—directly empower veterans and military spouses to build meaningful civilian careers," said Jamie Rimphanli, ServiceMaster's Hire Heroes USA Account Representative. "What makes this effort even more impactful is how ServiceMaster activates its franchise network—not only supporting the cause, but rallying together in a spirited competition to be the top fundraiser. It's more than a fundraiser; it's a testament to ServiceMaster's commitment to those who serve and the communities they strengthen."

Beyond fundraising, ServiceMaster Restore has also focused on creating career pathways for veterans by connecting its franchisees to Hire Heroes USA's job board, helping match qualified veterans with opportunities across the ServiceMaster Restore network.

"Our company is made up of a lot of hardworking, blue-collar Americans, many of whom are veterans themselves or actively hire veterans," said Claire Skinner, Local Marketing Support Manager at ServiceMaser Restore & Clean. "We thought, what better way to deliver on our commitment than to help veterans find valued careers beyond their service?"

Looking ahead, ServiceMaster Restore aims to grow the We Serve: Veterans initiative even further, with goals to increase local events to 20–25 this year and continue raising the bar for corporate fundraising efforts.

"Our goal is to keep building on the partnership, keep connecting the franchises where they can and keep helping them hire and retain veterans," said Skinner. "Every year, the goal is going to be to raise a little more and make a bigger impact."

"My husband is a veteran, so Hire Heroes has a special place in our hearts. The military doesn't help veterans adjust to going back to the real world, so having an organization that focuses on their strengths, and placing them in jobs that suit their skill sets is a much needed service," said Seattle franchisee Alyson Horton. "We loved the idea of fundraising, and last year, we raised around $50,000. ServiceMaster Restore is all about serving people, so these types of community campaigns serve back to that core principle."

Receiving the Partner of the Year award from Hire Heroes USA underscores the strength and impact of the relationship.

"This partnership is still growing, and there are a lot more veterans that we intend to make an impact on," Skinner said. "It is so important to our entire system on both the corporate and franchisee level, and we are looking forward to helping change the lives of even more veterans in the years to come."

Through its growing partnership with Hire Heroes USA, ServiceMaster Restore continues to demonstrate a deep commitment to honoring veterans, building stronger communities, and making a tangible difference nationwide.

