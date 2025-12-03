ServiceMonster Launches Integrated Two-Way Texting to Help Service Pros Reduce No-Shows and Close More Jobs

ServiceMonster has launched ServiceMonster Messaging, an integrated two-way texting feature that helps service pros cut cancellations by 30–40%, reduce no-shows, and save $3,000–$4,000 monthly by centralizing customer communication within its all-in-one platform.
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceMonster, the trusted software provider for carpet cleaning, pressure washing, and window cleaning professionals, today announced the launch of ServiceMonster Messaging, a fully integrated two-way texting solution designed to help service providers streamline communication, cut cancellations, and win more business.
With ServiceMonster Messaging, businesses can now text directly from their existing business number, manage all conversations inside their CRM, and automate reminders and follow-ups — without relying on personal devices or third-party apps.
"Texting is no longer optional in field service. Customers expect instant, mobile-friendly communication," said Ian Hartten, General Manager for ServiceMonster. "ServiceMonster Messaging empowers service pros to meet those expectations while saving time, reducing missed appointments, and delivering a more professional customer experience."
A Modern Communication Advantage for Service Pros
- 98% of texts are read in under 3 minutes, ensuring faster responses and fewer missed opportunities
- Service businesses using SMS reminders report a 30–40% drop in no-shows
- Cutting just 10% of missed jobs saves $3,000–$4,000 per month for businesses handling 100 jobs/month
- Automated reminders, review requests, and follow-ups save hours of admin time every week
Unlike many competing CRMs that bolt on basic texting, ServiceMonster Messaging is fully embedded in the ServiceMonster workflow — from scheduling to invoicing — making it simple for owners and technicians to stay connected in real time.
Feature Highlights
- Text from your existing business line or a local number
- Centralized inbox with full message history linked to jobs and customers
- Ready-to-use templates for professional, consistent communication
- Automated confirmations and reminders to reduce cancellations
ServiceMonster Messaging is available now to all ServiceMonster customers.
For more information, visit: https://www.servicemonster.com/features/messaging-and-texting.
About ServiceMonster
With over two decades of innovation, ServiceMonster stands as a leader in the field service industry, fueled by the belief that when service professionals have the right tools and support, they can achieve great things. ServiceMonster's all-in-one platform combines CRM, scheduling, marketing, invoicing, payments, and now messaging, to help service professionals particularly in carpet cleaning, pressure washing, and window cleaning companies grow and thrive. Learn more at ServiceMonster.com.
Media Contact
Andi Conti, ServiceMonster, 1 (888)-901-3300, [email protected], https://www.servicemonster.com/
SOURCE ServiceMonster
Share this article