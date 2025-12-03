ServiceMonster Launches Integrated Two-Way Texting to Help Service Pros Reduce No-Shows and Close More Jobs

"ServiceMonster Messaging empowers service pros to meet those expectations while saving time, reducing missed appointments, and delivering a more professional customer experience." - Ian Hartten, General Manager for ServiceMonster Post this

"Texting is no longer optional in field service. Customers expect instant, mobile-friendly communication," said Ian Hartten, General Manager for ServiceMonster. "ServiceMonster Messaging empowers service pros to meet those expectations while saving time, reducing missed appointments, and delivering a more professional customer experience."

A Modern Communication Advantage for Service Pros

98% of texts are read in under 3 minutes, ensuring faster responses and fewer missed opportunities

Service businesses using SMS reminders report a 30–40% drop in no-shows

Cutting just 10% of missed jobs saves $3,000–$4,000 per month for businesses handling 100 jobs/month

Automated reminders, review requests, and follow-ups save hours of admin time every week

Unlike many competing CRMs that bolt on basic texting, ServiceMonster Messaging is fully embedded in the ServiceMonster workflow — from scheduling to invoicing — making it simple for owners and technicians to stay connected in real time.

Feature Highlights

Text from your existing business line or a local number

Centralized inbox with full message history linked to jobs and customers

Ready-to-use templates for professional, consistent communication

Automated confirmations and reminders to reduce cancellations

ServiceMonster Messaging is available now to all ServiceMonster customers.

For more information, visit: https://www.servicemonster.com/features/messaging-and-texting.

About ServiceMonster

With over two decades of innovation, ServiceMonster stands as a leader in the field service industry, fueled by the belief that when service professionals have the right tools and support, they can achieve great things. ServiceMonster's all-in-one platform combines CRM, scheduling, marketing, invoicing, payments, and now messaging, to help service professionals particularly in carpet cleaning, pressure washing, and window cleaning companies grow and thrive. Learn more at ServiceMonster.com.

Media Contact

Andi Conti, ServiceMonster, 1 (888)-901-3300, [email protected], https://www.servicemonster.com/

SOURCE ServiceMonster