ServiceMonster Unveils Integrated Payments Solution to Accelerate Cash Flow for Home Service Professionals

"Our customers need faster, easier ways to get paid without relying on clunky workarounds or third-party tools," said Glen Essakow, General Manager of ServiceMonster. "ServiceMonster Payments puts modern, secure payment capabilities right inside the workflows they already use every day — helping them stay focused on delivering outstanding service instead of chasing payments."

Unlike traditional systems where payments are delayed days or weeks after services are rendered, ServiceMonster Payments allows businesses to collect payments at the time of service — even from mobile devices. This includes surcharging support, where permitted, to help businesses protect margins in an increasingly fee-heavy market.

The new payment processing integration feature is available now to all ServiceMonster customers. Businesses looking to take advantage of the new integrated payments functionality can learn more here.

With over two decades of innovation, ServiceMonster stands as a leader in the field service industry fueled by the core belief that when service professionals have the right tools and support, they can achieve great things. Our all-in-one customer management, scheduling, and marketing solution is meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of service professionals, particularly in carpet cleaning, pressure washing, and window cleaning companies. Learn more at ServiceMonster.com.

