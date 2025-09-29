ServiceRocket Celebrates 20 Years in Southeast Asia, Marking Two Decades of Growth, Innovation, and Community Impact

"We're proud to be an early partner in the Atlassian ecosystem in Southeast Asia and look forward to the next 20 years as we aim to be the most reliable partner for our customers, Rocketeers and partners at Atlassian." – Rob Castaneda, Founder and CEO, ServiceRocket Post this

At the event, Founder and CEO Rob Castaneda shared ServiceRocket's journey and Chief Technology Officer YC Lian gave a talk on the Atlassian Intelligence roadmap. Attendees had the opportunity to network with experts to learn about Rovo, ITSM, and Cloud Migration services.

ServiceRocket's Kuala Lumpur office was established in 2005. Founder and CEO Rob Castaneda recognised the opportunity of hiring from the highly educated multilingual local talent in Kuala Lumpur and selected the city as the ideal location to build a sophisticated technical support team. The team took on a pivotal role in delivering continuous service coverage to support Atlassian's international customer base. Today, the Kuala Lumpur office has become a cornerstone of ServiceRocket's global culture and strategy.

In 2022, ServiceRocket acquired Ceana Technology, a NetSuite development firm in the Philippines, broadening its reach in the region and technical capabilities. ServiceRocket now has offices throughout Southeast Asia including in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Manila, providing support that has been instrumental in acquiring and supporting major global customers such as the Philippines-based Goldilocks Bakeshop Inc.

Over the past two decades, ServiceRocket has made significant contributions to the region, including:

Talent development: Launching a "Technology Bootcamp in Kuala Lumpur" in 2015 to bridge the gap between academic education and industry needs.

Community building: Hosting events like "An Evening With Women In Technology" (2015) and partnering with Girls in Tech Kuala Lumpur to foster and empower local tech talent (2023).

Award-winning culture: Earning multiple recognitions as a top employer, including Malaysia HR Awards for being an Employer of Choice (2011), HR Asia's "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" (2014) and HR Asia's Best Companies to Work For (2022).

"ServiceRocket is dedicated to nurturing a culture where people truly feel they belong," said ServiceRocket Chief Technology Officer YC Lian, a Singapore-based "boomerang" employee who first joined in 2006 and re-joined in 2013. "Over the past 20 years, we've grown not just in numbers but in purpose and impact in the Atlassian ecosystem."

"We're proud to be an early partner in the Atlassian ecosystem in Southeast Asia and to continue growing our investment and footprint in the region," said Castaneda. "We look forward to the next 20 years as we aim to be the most reliable partner for our customers, Rocketeers and partners at Atlassian."

Find out more about ServiceRocket's journey.

Media Contact

Sarah Brown, ServiceRocket, 61 2 9900 5700, [email protected], https://www.servicerocket.com/atlassian-partner-hub-southeast-asia

SOURCE ServiceRocket