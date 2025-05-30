ServiceRocket Wins Global Atlassian Co-Selling Excellence Award Off The Back Of Major Customer Wins

"This award is a testament to the strength of our global team and the trust we've built with customers over time. Partnering closely with Atlassian allows us to scale innovation with integrity - a principle that's shaped every chapter of ServiceRocket's journey." - Rob Castaneda, ServiceRocket CEO Post this

"Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem - driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success," said Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian.

"We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they've made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian."

This year, 32 partners from around the world were recognized in the Atlassian Partner of the Year program, reflecting the outstanding contributions of solution providers, technology innovators, and services experts within the Atlassian ecosystem. This accolade follows several significant contract wins by ServiceRocket with high-growth, high-impact global technology companies, with leadership from ServiceRocket's Global VP of Sales Kharisma Moraski and Chief Customer Officer Peter Marquez driving their teams to deliver business outcomes for customers.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Rob Castaneda, ServiceRocket has scaled globally from its roots in Sydney to become a trusted implementation and enablement partner for many of the world's most innovative companies.

Rob Castaneda, Founder and CEO of ServiceRocket, said:

"This award is a testament to the strength of our global team and the trust we've built with customers over time. Partnering closely with Atlassian allows us to scale innovation with integrity - a principle that's shaped every chapter of ServiceRocket's journey."

"Great partnerships are built on shared values. At ServiceRocket, we believe in growing with our customers, not just around them. That mindset has helped us co-create meaningful outcomes alongside Atlassian and some of the world's most innovative teams."

"Our role is to help tech companies grow by unlocking the full value of their tools, teams and ecosystems. Working with high growth companies around the world informs our understanding of global best practice - we know how to help organisations perform at the highest level and we bring that unique perspective to developing solutions for all our customers."

"Sustainable success in tech isn't just about speed - it's about values, culture, and long-term thinking. This award reflects the discipline of building enduring relationships and a team culture that puts customers and values first. We work hard to be the most reliable partner."

About ServiceRocket

ServiceRocket is a global technology services company and Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with expert teams across Australia, the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific. Since 2003, ServiceRocket has delivered trusted Atlassian solutions that help organisations simplify complexity and maximise the value of their software investments, people and platforms.

Media Contact

Sarah Brown, ServiceRocket, 61 2 9900 5700, [email protected], https://www.servicerocket.com

SOURCE ServiceRocket