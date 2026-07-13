ServiceStamp Launches the Full Vehicle Check: the UK's Only Check to Combine Manufacturer Service History with a Full Vehicle History Report

A full dealer service history can add £1,500 to £3,000 to a used car's value, yet no standard history check shows it. The Full Vehicle Check is the only UK report that pairs service history with a full finance, write-off and stolen check. Post this

Two Checks Buyers Used to Run Separately

A vehicle history check and a service history check answer two different questions, and both matter. The first tells a buyer whether a car is legally and financially safe to buy: is there finance owing, has it been written off, is it recorded as stolen, has the mileage been tampered with. The second tells them whether it has actually been looked after: serviced on schedule, at a franchised dealer, with the work recorded.

Until now, getting both meant using two providers and piecing the picture together by hand. ServiceStamp now offers all three options in one place: the Service History Check it was built on (£9.99), a standalone Vehicle History Check (£14.99), and the combined Full Vehicle Check (£19.99), which saves £5 against buying both separately.

What the Full Vehicle Check Shows

The vehicle history section is built from live Experian, DVLA and DVSA records and backed by the Experian Data Guarantee. It may include:

Outstanding finance, from live Experian data

Insurance write-off categories (Cat A, B, S and N, plus legacy C and D)

Police National Computer stolen markers and high-risk flags

Multi-source mileage verification across DVLA, BVRLA and RMI records

Keeper history, plate and colour change history, and import or export status

Full MOT history with advisories, and the vehicle's full DVLA specification

The service history section draws records directly from manufacturer dealership systems across 39 brands, showing service dates, recorded mileage, the work performed and the dealership that carried it out. Coverage is strongest for vehicles from Model Year 2012 onwards serviced within franchised networks.

"A used car can pass every finance, write-off and stolen check and still have been badly neglected, and a spotless service record counts for little if there's finance still owing on the car," said Simon Brown, founder of ServiceStamp.

"Buyers need both halves of the story, and until now they've had to get them from two different places. We've put the maintenance record and the legal background in one report, for less than the cost of a tank of fuel."

The Difference: Service History No Other Check Includes

Established providers such as HPI, the AA and RAC cover the core vehicle history data, but none include official manufacturer dealership service records. That is the headline difference. A clear vehicle history check confirms a car is legally sound; it says nothing about whether the car has been maintained.

That maintenance record has real value. Cars with a complete dealership service history typically sell for around £1,500 to £3,000 more than equivalent vehicles with missing or unverifiable history. The Full Vehicle Check lets buyers confirm the maintenance story before they commit, or negotiate with evidence if anything is missing.

Buy Together, or Just the Half You Need

ServiceStamp offers three products around a single decision:

Full Vehicle Check (£19.99) for any used car a buyer is seriously considering, covering both maintenance and legal background and saving £5 versus buying both checks separately

Service History Check (£9.99) when a buyer only needs proof of maintenance

Vehicle History Check (£14.99) when the service record is already in hand and only the finance, write-off, stolen and mileage picture is outstanding

Designed for Buyers, Sellers and the Trade

The Full Vehicle Check is intended for:

Used car buyers, confirming a car is both well maintained and legally sound before committing

Private sellers, evidencing a clean history and a full service record to support their asking price

Dealers and trade buyers, running fast, comprehensive due diligence on stock from auction or private sellers

How the Service Works

Running a check takes three steps:

Enter a UK registration number, or the 17-character VIN from the V5C logbook. No documentation from the seller is required.

Complete a single secure card payment through Stripe, with no subscription and no hidden fees.

Receive the combined report in seconds, delivered on screen and as a downloadable PDF, with a copy by email.

The vehicle history section runs live against Experian, DVLA and DVSA; the service history section queries manufacturer dealership systems directly. Both are combined into a single report, typically in under a minute.

Availability

The Full Vehicle Check is available now at servicestamp.co.uk, alongside the standalone Service History Check and Vehicle History Check. Reports are delivered instantly.

About ServiceStamp

ServiceStamp is a UK-based vehicle verification service and the country's dedicated service history specialist, providing access to official manufacturer-recorded service data across dozens of car brands, primarily for vehicles from Model Year 2012 onwards. Its new Full Vehicle Check combines that service history data with a complete, Experian-backed vehicle history check, giving buyers, sellers and the trade the maintenance record and the legal background in a single report. ServiceStamp is operated by Service Stamp Ltd, registered in England and Wales (company no. 17159900).

Media Contact

Simon Brown, ServiceStamp, 44 07943677163, [email protected], https://servicestamp.co.uk

SOURCE ServiceStamp