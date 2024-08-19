ServiceTeam ITSM Enterprise Achieves Coveted Microsoft AI Cloud Certified Software Designation

We are thrilled to announce that ServiceTeam ITSM Enterprise has achieved the coveted Certified Software for Business Applications designation under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce that ServiceTeam ITSM Enterprise has achieved the coveted Certified Software for Business Applications designation under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. Provance has worked with Microsoft to align ServiceTeam ITSM with their technology vision, which resulted in being one of a select group of ISVs to successfully meet the requirements for this prestigious designation. This designation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ITSM excellence by leveraging the Microsoft Cloud and the rich capabilities of Power Platform to help our customers deliver top-tier service management.

"This certification is not just a badge of honor," said Kelly Moodie, CEO of Provance. "It represents our teams' dedication to providing top-tier software solutions that empower IT organizations to deliver exceptional customer service in an increasingly digital and AI-powered landscape."

The Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program is structured around six core solution areas that mirror Microsoft's market approach. Achieving certification is a clear indicator of ServiceTeam's interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and proven track record in delivering successful customer outcomes.

"This certification underscores our ITSM expertise as a Business Applications solution, building out our products in Power Apps and fully leveraging the Power Platform," said Roger Labelle, Director of Product Management, "and it is a testament to the quality and capabilities of ServiceTeam ITSM."

The Microsoft Power Platform is a suite of natively integrated, low-code tools that drive innovation and operational efficiency across organizations. With the integration of Copilot, Microsoft's AI companion, the Power Platform harnesses the power of advanced natural language processing and generative AI to improve productivity. ServiceTeam ITSM Enterprise capitalizes on the Power Platform for more streamlined, effective and AI-driven ITSM. As a best-of-platform solution, ServiceTeam ITSM offers inherent security through the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform, seamless integration, and cost-efficiencies, delivering significant value to customers.

As a certified ISV partner, Provance continues to develop its suite of ITSM and ITAM products to leverage the full potential of the Microsoft Cloud, driving innovation and excellence. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards and continuing to deliver best of platform solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

