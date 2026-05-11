Servicon Announces Leadership Transition as Laurie Sewell Passes the Torch to Craig Honig

Veteran Facilities Services Executive to Lead Next Chapter of Growth at the Family-Owned Environmental Services Leader

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servicon, the Culver City-based, family- and women-owned environmental services company that has set the standard for healthcare, aerospace, and mission-critical facilities for more than 50 years, is honored to announce that Craig Honig has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective May 4, 2026. Honig succeeds Laurie Sewell, who will transition to the role of Special Advisor through the end of 2026, continuing to support Servicon's leadership team, clients, and long-term strategy behind the scenes.

The appointment marks a thoughtful leadership evolution for Servicon, reinforcing the company's deep operational bench, its commitment to its workforce, and its forward momentum across healthcare, aerospace, and integrated facilities management. Honig joins Servicon following a distinguished career leading large, complex facilities services organizations. Most recently, he served as President, West Division at ISS Facility Services, North America, one of the world's largest workplace experience and facility management companies. He brings more than three decades of experience in integrated facilities management (IFM), corporate real estate, and enterprise services, including leadership of IFM for North America at Cushman & Wakefield and more than a decade leading corporate real estate at Anthem, Inc., with additional senior roles at BGIS and SBM Management Services. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of the Pacific.

"Craig is the right leader for Servicon's next chapter," said Michael Mahdesian, Chairman of the Board. "He brings a rare combination of deep operational expertise, a track record of disciplined growth, and a genuine respect for the people who do the work. Our family built Servicon on the principle that success and stewardship are inseparable, and Craig embodies that same philosophy."

Honig's appointment comes as Servicon continues to invest in its workforce, deepen its presence with leading integrated facilities management partners, and grow its work in healthcare and aerospace. The company's strategy is anchored by its industry-leading workforce culture, its sustainability and ESG leadership, and a portfolio of innovation partnerships spanning robotics, AI-enabled disinfection, and indoor air quality.

"Servicon is one of the most respected and distinctive companies in our industry," said Craig Honig. "For more than 50 years, this team has built something rare: a values-driven, family-rooted company that competes and wins at the highest levels of healthcare, aerospace, and mission-critical work. I am honored to join the Mahdesian family, the board, and the entire Servicon team to build on that legacy. My focus from day one will be the same as theirs has always been. Take care of our people, take care of our clients, and let outcomes speak for themselves."

Honoring Laurie Sewell's Leadership and Legacy

Sewell joined Servicon more than two decades ago and has served as President and CEO since 2017, leading the company through a period of significant growth, modernization, and national recognition. Under her leadership, Servicon expanded its footprint across complex healthcare and aerospace environments, deepened its commitment to essential workers, and advanced an industry-leading ESG and sustainability platform.

"Servicon has always been about people first, and that continues with a strong leadership team guiding the organization forward," said Laurie Sewell, outgoing CEO and incoming Special Advisor. "I am deeply proud of what we have built together: the clients we serve, the essential workers we champion, and the culture we have protected through every season of growth. Craig is the right leader at the right moment. He understands our industry, he respects our people, and he is going to take this company to places we have only just begun to imagine. I am honored to support him and the team in this next chapter."

About Servicon

Servicon is a leading provider of environmental, custodial, and maintenance services with a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its employees and their communities. Founded in 1973 by Richard Mahdesian and headquartered in Culver City, California, Servicon is a family- and women-owned, WBENC-certified company that specializes in servicing complex facilities across healthcare, aerospace, and defense. Servicon is recognized for its frontline expertise, employee-first values, and leadership in environmental, social, and governance performance. For more information, visit www.servicon.com.

Media Contact

Aram Nadjarian, Servicon, 1 323-533-4523, [email protected], www.servicon.com

SOURCE Servicon