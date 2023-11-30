Servicon Celebrates First Graduates Completing the Leadership Foundations Certification

51 Employees Earn Managing at Servicon: Leadership Foundations Certification

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servicon, a leading national commercial cleaning services provider, held its inaugural Managing at Servicon: Leadership Foundations graduation. The celebration was held at its headquarters on Wednesday, November 8.

The graduating class of 51 Servicon employees comprised senior management and first-level portfolio managers nominated by their department heads. Each graduate was presented with a framed certificate during the celebration.

"Congratulations to all the graduates," says Servicon Learning and Director David Hernandez, who developed and oversees most of the program. "Kudos to Servicon for creating this program to serve as a career path for employees. It is another way Servicon works to elevate the industry. The course is designed as an investment in our leaders and their skills to create the best possible work experience for our employees. It exemplifies Servicon's commitments to our people and to being the best in the industry."

About the Program

The Managing at Servicon: Leadership Foundations program includes 40 hours of coursework spread over five months to allow employees to complete the work at their own pace. The program, led by Servicon Learning and Development Director David Hernandez, includes five modules:

Managing and Leading With Why encourages employees to think and connect with why they have chosen the job they are doing.





Managing the Client Experience focuses on time management and communication skills, including active listening.





Managing the Environment employs the DiSC assessment to give employees an understanding of their general behavioral patterns, improve communication, and help them better connect with their peers, direct reports, and clients.





Managing People focuses on setting expectations, managing conflict, providing and receiving feedback, and coaching.





Managing the Business covers aspects of business operation, including improving interactions with internal and external stakeholders.

Each module consists of several approximately 10-minute online chapters, followed by questions for students to consider for discussion. Each module culminates in an in-person class that allows employees to answer the questions and discuss the coursework. It also allows employees to communicate and connect with the various departments and better understand their functions.

About Servicon

Servicon is a leading commercial cleaning services provider specializing in healthcare, life sciences, aerospace, and facility maintenance.

At Servicon, we live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. We are privately held and certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a women-owned and operated company. At Servicon, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. We do well by doing right by our people and the communities in which we and our employees work and live. To learn more about Servicon, visit servicon.com or contact us.

