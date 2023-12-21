Servicon Celebrates Holiday Season By Volunteering with HOLA and Tree People

One of the main reasons we love the relationship we are forming with HOLA is that the organization works hard at the ground level to not only supply a safe place for children after school but also provides education, music, art, sports, and other programs. Post this

In the spirit of the season, ServiconCares donated more than 250 new toys and 100 gift cards of $25 each to HOLA; more than 25 Servicon employees volunteered to wrap the gifts for distribution to children and young adults ranging in age from six through high school affiliated with HOLA.

According to ServiconCares Chair Natalie Mahdesian, partnering with HOLA and TreePeople were both logical choices based on ServiconCares' vision and mission. "Both HOLA and TreePeople do a lot locally at the grassroots level in underserved areas. The two organizations do fantastic work and prioritize education and social and environmental justice. That is what ServiconCares is about."

Partnering and Planning for the Future

"We are very excited about our relatively new partnership with HOLA and ongoing collaborations with TreePeople," says Natalie. "ServiconCares strives to be a resource to grassroots organizations that focus on social and environmental justice. We don't want to write a check and then walk away. We want to form relationships and provide support to allow these great organizations to continue to thrive by providing them with our time, money, and resources to help them meet their goals."

ServiconCares Director Gabby Mahdesian further explains why ServiconCares is excited about partnering with HOLA: "One of the main reasons we love the relationship we are forming with HOLA is that the organization works hard at the ground level to not only supply a safe place for children after school but also provides education, music, art, sports, and other programs. Government funding for these programs was cut at many schools, programs that families in more prosperous areas often take for granted. Educational opportunities are crucial for the individual and the community; communities thrive when the people within them thrive."

Natalie adds: "Many HOLA children are first-generation immigrants, and their parents usually work two or three jobs just to pay the bills. HOLA gives them much-needed educational support and helps the students with the college application process, including requests for grants and scholarships. It wasn't until after our affiliation with HOLA that we discovered a few of our employees had received support from HOLA in their time of need."

Earlier this holiday season, ServiconCares donated more than 35 trees through TreePeople to be planted in South Gate, California. More than 20 Servicon corporate and field employees participated in the event, which was organized and paid for by ServiconCares. To date, Servicon has funded planting more than 100 trees through TreePeople. All the trees were planted in shadeless urban "bright spots" in underserved communities where many Servicon employees live and work. The tree planting also reinforces Servicon's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

"It's nice to plant trees in already beautiful areas, but we wanted to put them in areas where there is little to no shade or green space," says Natalie. "The results won't be immediate, but the trees will help these communities in the long run. The trees provide shade for houses, so people can use their air conditioners less. The trees also provide a canopy of shade for walkers and improve air quality, creating a healthier environment."

Both Natalie and Gabby urge other companies to join the fight. "It won't happen overnight," Gabby says. "But if enough corporations team with and support some of these great, local organizations to help improve the lives of people in underserved areas, the results will benefit those individuals and their communities. It also will eventually help make the Los Angeles area a better place for all of us."

About HOLA

Based on the belief that every child deserves access to learning, creativity, safety, and joy, HOLA provides 100% free after-school programs of the highest quality to families and students who need them the most. HOLA currently serves 3,100 children and young adults ages six to 24 in Central and South Central Los Angeles. Its offerings include programs in music/orchestra, visual arts, and leadership; sports leagues and clinics; science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) classes; wraparound and counseling services; alum support and scholarships. HOLA also provides parent and family resources. For more information, visit heartofla.org.

About TreePeople

TreePeople is one of the largest environmental organizations headquartered in Southern California. Since its inception, the nonprofit has inspired, engaged, and supported more than three million people to take action for our environment by planting and caring for trees. TreePeople reforests after fires, creates greener schoolyards, and donates fruit trees to combat food insecurity and solutions to capture rainwater. As the world faces increasing threats from a more hostile climate, TreePeople helps create actionable solutions to encourage people to take personal responsibility for the urban environment. For more information, visit treepeople.com.

About ServiconCares

The philanthropic arm of Servicon, ServiconCares, was born through an initiative to invest in our people and the underserved communities where Servicon employees and their families live. We look to inspire systemic change and foster community development through skill-building, volunteering/participation, and funding. We align with grassroots organizations focused on education, community engagement, and environmental, health, and social justice. We aim to stabilize and elevate these communities while encouraging other community leaders to join us to create a better, more just environment for all.

About Servicon

Servicon is a leading commercial cleaning services provider specializing in healthcare, life sciences, aerospace, and facility maintenance.

At Servicon, we live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. We work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. We do well by doing right by our people and the communities in which we and our employees work and live. Servicon is privately held and certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a women-owned and operated company. To learn more about Servicon, visit servicon.com or contact us.

