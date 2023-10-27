Servicon Earns Prestigious 2023 Association for Corporate Growth Family Legacy Award

We are committed to improving the lives of our workers and the communities in which they work and live Post this

In his acceptance speech, Mahdesian talked about Servicon's work to create a Better Working Future by finding ways to improve the work-life balance for essential workers and invited the audience to join the company in its efforts.

"A lot of the discourse about the future of work overlooks essential workers, people that can't take advantage of work from home, whose jobs can be stressful physically and emotionally," said Mahdesian. "We are putting together a working group to provide opportunities and flexibility for them, and if anyone would like to join us in this mission, please come introduce yourselves to us so we can make progress together."

