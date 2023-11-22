Servicon Gives Holiday Meal Vouchers to All Employees Across the Nation

Servicon's purpose is to create healthy environments for people to thrive, and Servicon leadership knows this goal would be impossible without our team members. Post this

A Helping Hand

While the 2023 inflation rate has dropped compared to the record highs of a year ago, much of the decrease has been in lower fuel and used car prices, while 2023 food prices are expected to close the year out with a 6% increase.

"At Servicon, it is about a lot more than just the bottom line," says Servicon Benefits Manager Reyna Herrera. "Servicon's purpose is to create healthy environments for people to thrive, and Servicon leadership knows this goal would be impossible without our team members. Servicon can't prevent pandemics, lower inflation, or solve the affordable housing crisis. But we remain on the lookout for ways to help improve the lives of our employees and the communities in which they work and live. This was a goal for our founder, Richard Mahdesian, 50 years ago, and it remains a top priority for us today."

