Servicon Launches Branch: Innovative Pay-On-Demand Program for Hourly Employees

In the past, many employees had to use payday lenders and similar entities for loans with interest rates that are sky high. Branch gives them the best option for getting cash at zero cost to them. Post this

Branching Out

Branch is available through FDIC-insured Evolve Bank & Trust or can be used through an employee's bank of choice. The app can be downloaded and ready to use in 90 seconds. It can be used to make instant payments through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Branch can be used for in-person or online purchases and gives cash-back rewards similar to other credit and debit cards for purchases from an estimated 2,000-plus approved merchants. Branch provides access to more than 55,000 ATMs nationwide.

"We feel launching Branch now is especially good timing with the economy the way it is and things being more expensive," says Servicon Payroll Manager Liliana Monter, who is the lead on the Branch rollout. "In the past, many employees had to use payday lenders and similar entities for loans with interest rates that are sky high. Branch gives them the best option for getting cash at zero cost to them. When they are short on rent, the car needs repairs, or there is another emergency, they can borrow from themselves without the high interest rates. It puts the money they would have spent on interest for a loan back in their pockets. It lets them spend that $100 or $200 on other things they need."

Monter estimates at least 20% of Servicon employees will download Branch within days of its launch and is hopeful all eligible workers will eventually. "For many people, Branch means peace of mind, knowing they will have the money when they unexpectedly need it," she says.

The idea to implement Branch was born from Servicon's ongoing efforts to create a better, more equitable working future for essential workers who are unable to work from home and enjoy other benefits available to other professions. Branch is a benefit Servicon hopes other employers will consider.

About Servicon

As a leading commercial cleaning provider, Servicon is dedicated to providing critical cleaning services and facility maintenance for complex facilities nationwide. We service various industries, including aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, municipal, and manufacturing. At Servicon, we live by our purpose: to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. As a privately held, certified women-owned and operated company, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. To learn more, visit servicon.com or contact us.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, [email protected], https://www.marketingmaven.com/

SOURCE Servicon