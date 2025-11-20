Servicon Named a 2026 'Coolest in LA' Honoree for Its Environmental Stewardship and Community Impact

Servicon's story is a California story — one rooted in community, innovation, and a belief that business can be a force for good. -Michael Mahdesian, Chairman of the Board Post this

Founded more than 50 years ago by Richard Mahdesian, Servicon remains a privately held, family-owned company that has become a national model for green cleaning and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. Under the leadership of Chairman Michael Mahdesian, President & CEO Laurie Sewell, and a next generation guided by Greg Mahdesian and Anna Rabinovitch, Servicon has continued to elevate industry standards while maintaining a deep sense of purpose: to create healthy environments where people can thrive.

"Servicon's story is a California story — one rooted in community, innovation, and a belief that business can be a force for good," said Michael Mahdesian, Chairman of the Board. "My father built Servicon on the principle that success and stewardship are inseparable. To be recognized by Climate Resolve for that legacy is deeply meaningful to our entire family."

"This honor is a reflection of who we are as a company and the values that guide us every day," said Laurie Sewell. "Servicon was founded on the belief that doing the right thing for people and the planet is simply good business. To be recognized by Climate Resolve for leading with that purpose is deeply rewarding—not just for our leadership team, but for every employee who takes pride in making a difference. This award reinforces our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the essential role our people play in creating a healthier, cleaner world."

Servicon's latest Impact and ESG Report, Living Our Values, Lifting Our World, highlights measurable progress toward the company's sustainability goals — including that 84% of fleet vehicles purchased in 2024 were electric or hybrid, both the Culver City headquarters and Carson warehouse achieved ENERGY STAR scores ranking in the top 10% nationwide, and 100% of standard daily-use cleaning products are green certified and non-toxic. Servicon's sustainability initiatives have reduced more than 315,000 pounds of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to planting 170 acres of trees.

In addition to its strong ESG performance, Servicon's philanthropic arm ServiconCares, run by Gabby Mahdesian, supports grassroots organizations, community-driven leadership, and local efforts that help our communities thrive. Through ServiconCares and partnerships focused primarily on youth development, civic engagement, health and wellness, housing, economic justice and environmental resilience, Servicon and its employees volunteer their time and provide resources to strengthen and empower the communities where they live and work — reflecting the company's belief that the strongest impact and true sustainability starts with the people.

"This recognition affirms Servicon's ongoing mission to build a better working future — not just for our clients and employees, but for the planet," said Greg Mahdesian, Head of Partnerships and Government Affairs, representing the next generation of leadership. "We're proud to continue what our family started: leading with purpose, embracing innovation, and proving that sustainability is both good business and the right thing to do."

Reflecting on Servicon's ESG journey, Anna Rabinovitch, who leads the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy, noted, "Sustainability is woven into everything we do, from electrifying our fleet and conserving energy to partnering with clients on waste reduction and green building programs. Our philosophy of doing well by doing right drives us to continuously reduce our environmental footprint while improving the lives of those we serve."

"The Mahdesian family and Servicon embody what it means to lead with purpose," said Jonathan Parfrey, CEO of Climate Resolve. "Their long-standing commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and community investment sets a powerful example for other companies across California. Servicon shows that doing right by people and the planet can also drive innovation and long-term success."

The 2026 Coolest in LA Awards Gala will take place in Los Angeles March 20, 2026, where Climate Resolve will honor Servicon and other climate champions advancing solutions that protect communities and strengthen California's environmental future.

About Servicon

Headquartered in Culver City, Servicon is a leading environmental services company specializing in custodial, maintenance, and facility solutions for complex environments. Operating across 13 states, Servicon serves clients in healthcare, aerospace, life sciences, municipal, and commercial sectors. For over 50 years, the company has combined operational excellence with a steadfast commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical governance.

Learn more atwww.servicon.com.

Media Contact

Aram Nadjarian, Servicon, 1 3235334523, [email protected], www.servicon.com

SOURCE Servicon