Servicon Presents Second Annual Richard Mahdesian Award

Each winner was presented with $1,500 and a certificate signed by Servicon CEO and President Laurie Sewell during a ceremony at Servicon's Culver City corporate headquarters on January 11, 2024. The employees' names will be added to a trophy displayed at Servicon's headquarters.

Perez and Meshack were chosen out of 100 employee nominees.

According to Perez, receiving the award was a surprise down to the last minute. "I was really proud to be nominated and told my sisters," she says. "But in the Town Hall, they announced a list of the top 10 nominees. My name wasn't one of them, so I thought, OK, I didn't get it. Then they announced I was the recipient, and I thought, 'Oh my God, I won!' and there was my manager Jerry Calderon congratulating me."

Meshack was similarly surprised. "I was shocked," he admits. "But then I thought of all I've been through. I was homeless for four years, including when I first started working for Servicon. I kept coming to work, was on time, and took very few sick days. I was so thankful that the management took a chance on me after I'd been out of work for two years. I am very dedicated to my work. I always want to do right by the company. My manager Jorge [Corletto] sees this. He was the first to congratulate me."

About the Award

The Richard Mahdesian Award is presented to employees who have performed exceptional work, going above and beyond the scope of their duties. Specifically, the award recognizes individuals who show initiative and accountability in their daily work and demonstrate Servicon's values of care and compassion within the company and the community. The award is named after Servicon's founder, Richard Mahdesian, who exemplified these qualities and appreciated them in others.

The Richard Mahdesian Award is open to Servicon employees at all levels of the company who are nominated by a coworker(s). The nominations are reviewed by an in-house committee composed of Servicon leads, supervisors, operation managers, HR, marketing, and top Servicon executives.

About Servicon, the leading EVS and Commercial Cleaning Services Provider

Servicon is a leading commercial cleaning services provider specializing in healthcare, life sciences, aerospace, and facility maintenance.

At Servicon, we live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. We work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. We do well by doing right by our people and the communities in which we and our employees work and live. Servicon is privately held and certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a women-owned and operated company. To learn more about Servicon, visit servicon.com or contact us.

