Servicon Recognized by Northrop Grumman for Supplier Excellence

Servicon was one of only 10 suppliers to earn the Northrop Grumman Supplier Resilience Excellence Award and, again, one of only 10 to earn Northrop Grumman's overall Top Supplier Award. Only 76 of Northrop Grumman's 20,000 suppliers earned an award. Post this

"Servicon has helped advance national security solutions and achieve mission success," said Northrop Grumman Corporate Vice President, Global Operation Matt Bromberg. "Northrop Grumman's supplier partners connect and protect the warfighter, defining what is possible in the battlespace because of our shared commitment to the highest industry standards across the defense industrial base."

Recognized for Strategic Excellence and as a top overall supplier, Servicon was instrumental in aiding Northrop Grumman with manufacturing and distribution goals as the industry works to support Department of Defense customers and other commercial entities, Bromberg said.

"We thank Northrop Grumman for recognizing our contributions to its operations and are delighted that our team has earned these prestigious awards, especially given the large field of top suppliers," said Servicon President and CEO Laurie Sewell. "Our hard workers are often the unsung heroes, so for us, it's like winning the Stanley Cup. We will take the award to each site and celebrate the win with our people who earned this victory. And I'd like to give a special shout-out to our Aerospace Strategic Accounts Director Neil Bernstein, who oversees our partnership with Northrop Grumman."

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

About Servicon

A certified women-owned and operated, Servicon is a leading commercial cleaning services provider specializing in aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, and facility maintenance.

At Servicon, we live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. As a privately held, women-owned and operated company, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. We do well by doing right by our people and the communities in which we and our employees work and live. To learn more about Servicon, visit servicon.com or contact us.

