Servicon Wins Prestigious HIRC Merit Award for Website Blogs

"We thank the judges and HIRC for recognizing the merit of our blogs," says Servicon Communications Manager Greg Mahdesian. "We strive to be a top resource for our employees, clients, potential customers, and the public by providing accurate and timely information on important health topics, while our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive gives us a unique and knowledgeable perspective."

Earlier this year, Servicon President and CEO Laurie Sewell won a Bronze Digital Health Award for her thought leadership articles.

About HIRC Awards

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the National Health Information Awards honoring high-quality consumer health information. The award program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other HIRC programs include the Digital Health Awards®, which honors the best digital health resources developed for consumers and health professionals.

