Servicon Wins Prestigious HIRC Merit Award for Website Blogs

Leading EVS Provider Recognized for Quality Healthcare Information
CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servicon, Southern California's leading hospital environmental services (EVS) provider and commercial cleaning services company, has won the National Health Information Merit Award for its informative and educational blogs.
The award winners were determined by a panel of 20-plus consumer health experts nationwide using a rating scale of 1 to 100 points. Entries are judged on various criteria, including content, credibility, comprehensiveness, success in reaching the targeted audience, ability to influence desired behavior, and overall quality.
"We thank the judges and HIRC for recognizing the merit of our blogs," says Servicon Communications Manager Greg Mahdesian. "We strive to be a top resource for our employees, clients, potential customers, and the public by providing accurate and timely information on important health topics, while our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive gives us a unique and knowledgeable perspective."
Earlier this year, Servicon President and CEO Laurie Sewell won a Bronze Digital Health Award for her thought leadership articles.
About HIRC Awards
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the National Health Information Awards honoring high-quality consumer health information. The award program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other HIRC programs include the Digital Health Awards®, which honors the best digital health resources developed for consumers and health professionals.
About Servicon, California's Leading Cleaning Services Provider
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Servicon is a leading hospital EVS and commercial cleaning services provider specializing in aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, and facility maintenance of complex facilities. At Servicon, we live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. As a privately held, women-owned and operated company, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. To learn more about Servicon, visit servicon.com or contact us.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, [email protected], https://www.marketingmaven.com/
SOURCE Servicon
Share this article