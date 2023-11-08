Servicon's Stacey Wong Named to ISPE Board of Directors

I am excited to lead the team responsible for planning and executing Vendor Night and the technical session for ISPE Post this

ISPE is a nonprofit association that leads scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement throughout the pharmaceutical lifecycle.

Wong's focus at Servicon is developing new business partnerships in the life sciences industry. In her board of director role, Wong will spearhead the ISPE 2024 Vendor Night, an annual event for members to gather, learn, and network. The 2024 event will be held on May 23 at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California, and include an industry update on the bio pharmaceutical industry.

"I am excited to lead the team responsible for planning and executing Vendor Night and the technical session for ISPE," Wong says. "These events are key to ISPE's mission to bring the industry's talent together to provide opportunities for more collaboration, innovation, and, ultimately, improving patient outcomes through medicine. This begins by staying abreast of the industry trends and building new relationships."

Wong's appointment to the ISPE board of directors is a strong reminder of Servicon's expertise, not only in life sciences but also in healthcare, aerospace, and other sectors with high-level cleaning and compliance requirements.

"We were thrilled about Stacey's appointment to the ISPE board," says Servicon CEO and President Laurie Sewell. "We believe it exemplifies the knowledge and expertise Servicon leaders have in the sectors we serve. How many commercial cleaning companies have members of their management team appointed to the board of a major biotech/pharmaceutical organization? This highlights our leadership capabilities and deep understanding of the industries we service."

About ISPE

ISPE is the global industry leader supplying technical professionals in the pharmaceutical industry with information and resources for the practical applications of science and technology. The organization helps solve complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through product innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaboration. For more information, visit ispe.org.

About Servicon

Servicon is a national leader in commercial cleaning and facility maintenance services for life sciences, healthcare, aerospace, and other complex facilities.

At Servicon, we live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. As a privately held, women-owned and operated company, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. We do well by doing right by our people and the communities in which we and our employees work and live. To learn more about Servicon, visit servicon.com or contact us.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, [email protected], https://www.marketingmaven.com/

SOURCE Servicon