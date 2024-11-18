Serving Joy: Operation Homefront's Holiday Meals for Military® Delivers Meals, Financial Relief All Season Long

This year, Operation Homefront anticipates serving the 200,000th military family since the program's inception.
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 15th year, national nonprofit Operation Homefront is hosting its annual Holiday Meals for Military program to bring a little joy to America's military families this season. While this time of year is commonly marked by celebrations with family and friends, it can present unique challenges for service members who are often serving far from their loved ones and who may be experiencing financial hardship. Holiday Meals for Military® supports service members and relieves a significant financial burden by providing junior- and mid-grade enlisted military families with all the grocery items necessary to prepare a traditional holiday meal.
The prices of essential goods have risen by an average of 28% over the past five years, and one in four active-duty enlisted military families experiences food insecurity. Through the Holiday Meals for Military® program - and thanks to the generous support of partners including the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, Chobani, Food Lion, Town House and Procter & Gamble - meals will be distributed at dozens of events across the country, serving more than 13,000 military families and ensuring they don't have to choose between paying bills and creating those special holiday memories that are so often made around the dinner table.
"As we gather with our family and friends this holiday season, it's important that we remember that many of our military service members can't do the same," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert D. Thomas, President and COO of Operation Homefront. "In addition to the miles that separate the place they are stationed and the place they call home, many of them are also managing tight budgets. Operation Homefront, along with our partners and volunteers, are honored to be able to give back to those who have given so much on our behalf."
Meals will be distributed as traditional meal kits or in the form of a gift card, giving families the opportunity to purchase their own holiday meal contents. This year, Operation Homefront anticipates serving the 200,000th military family since the program's inception.
Knowing that a holiday celebration isn't complete without a special gift or two, national partner Dollar Tree is also hosting its 18th annual toy collection benefiting military children. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 5, Dollar Tree customers can purchase toys for distribution to military children through Operation Homefront's Holiday Toy Drive. Collection boxes will be placed in stores across the country, allowing shoppers to donate their purchased toys. Operation Homefront volunteers will collect those items to be distributed at the nonprofit's nationwide holiday events and by on-base Family Readiness Groups. Since 2006, Dollar Tree and its customers have given more than $120M in in-kind donations, including holiday toys, which Operation Homefront distributes to thousands of military families each year.
Registration is now open for eligible military families to receive holiday meals nationwide. The annual program concludes Dec. 21. To see all Holiday Meals for Military ® event locations and to register, visit OperationHomefront.org/holiday-meals-for-military.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit OperationHomefront.org.
About Operation Homefront :
Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
