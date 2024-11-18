Serving Joy: Operation Homefront's Holiday Meals for Military® Delivers Meals, Financial Relief All Season Long

"As we gather with family and friends this holiday season, it's important to remember that many military service members can't do the same We are honored to give back to those who have given so much on our behalf," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert D. Thomas, President and COO of Operation Homefront. Post this

"As we gather with our family and friends this holiday season, it's important that we remember that many of our military service members can't do the same," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert D. Thomas, President and COO of Operation Homefront. "In addition to the miles that separate the place they are stationed and the place they call home, many of them are also managing tight budgets. Operation Homefront, along with our partners and volunteers, are honored to be able to give back to those who have given so much on our behalf."

Meals will be distributed as traditional meal kits or in the form of a gift card, giving families the opportunity to purchase their own holiday meal contents. This year, Operation Homefront anticipates serving the 200,000th military family since the program's inception.

Knowing that a holiday celebration isn't complete without a special gift or two, national partner Dollar Tree is also hosting its 18th annual toy collection benefiting military children. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 5, Dollar Tree customers can purchase toys for distribution to military children through Operation Homefront's Holiday Toy Drive. Collection boxes will be placed in stores across the country, allowing shoppers to donate their purchased toys. Operation Homefront volunteers will collect those items to be distributed at the nonprofit's nationwide holiday events and by on-base Family Readiness Groups. Since 2006, Dollar Tree and its customers have given more than $120M in in-kind donations, including holiday toys, which Operation Homefront distributes to thousands of military families each year.

Registration is now open for eligible military families to receive holiday meals nationwide. The annual program concludes Dec. 21. To see all Holiday Meals for Military ® event locations and to register, visit OperationHomefront.org/holiday-meals-for-military.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront :

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Media Contact

Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, (469) 934-7131, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront