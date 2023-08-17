Serving Underserved Populations: Going Beyond Recruitment, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

the featured speakers will delve into the role of behavioral science in improving engagement and retention among these populations, as well as highlight the importance of rebuilding trust in the clinical process by meeting patients' needs and bringing the trial to them. Tweet this

In conclusion, this webinar will discuss the urgent need for serving the underserved in clinical trials. An inclusive and equitable research landscape can be created by exploring strategies for engaging diverse populations, leveraging behavioral science and rebuilding trust, that benefits all patients.

Join the speakers as they work towards a future where clinical trials truly represent the diversity of the patient population.

Join experts from Datacubed Health, Kyle Hogan, President; and Natasha Massias, Senior Solution Architect, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Serving Underserved Populations: Going Beyond Recruitment.

