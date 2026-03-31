Servio Capital's Ryan Enk Partners with Veteran Developer Larry Wireman on New Luxury Beachfront Tower in Orange Beach

"With construction already underway, we're moving from vision to reality—creating a project that is both differentiated today and positioned for long-term value." Post this

Located along Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, the 115-unit development will feature a mix of three- and five-bedroom residences, with floor plans reaching up to 3,705 square feet. Each residence is designed with floor-to-ceiling glass, expansive private balconies, and panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico.

The development introduces a multi-level amenity experience designed to elevate the standard of coastal living in the region:

Rooftop Level (approx. 400 feet above the coastline): Infinity-edge pool, hot tub, and lounge with sweeping Gulf and inland views

7th Floor Amenity Deck: Lazy river, swim-up bar, water features, indoor/outdoor pools, and a fully equipped fitness center

Beach Level: Direct beach access, resort-style pool, and food and beverage offerings

"This is one of the last opportunities to develop a project of this scale directly on the Orange Beach shoreline," said Enk. "With construction already underway and foundation work in progress, we're moving from vision to reality. By combining Servio Capital's institutional platform with Larry's track record of delivering iconic coastal properties, we're creating a product that is both differentiated today and positioned for long-term value."

Wireman, known for developing landmark properties including Caribe Resort and Turquoise Place, brings decades of experience delivering large-scale coastal developments in the region.

Caribe Seaside is positioned to appeal to both second-home buyers and investors, as demand for high-end beachfront real estate along the Gulf Coast continues to grow.

With construction underway and pre-construction sales nearing completion, remaining buyers have the opportunity to secure pricing ahead of future development milestones.

More information, including floor plans, virtual tours, and availability, can be found at caribeseaside.com

Media Contact

Ryan Enk, Servio Capital, 1 504-621-8771, [email protected], https://caribeseaside.com/

SOURCE Servio Capital