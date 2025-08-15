Servion Launches JourneyWorCX™ Framework for Outcomes-First, Human-Centric CX Orchestration

New consultative framework introduces Discovery + LaunchPad and Engage360 services to turn customer journeys "from friction to flow". Servion's expanded leadership and refreshed website accompany the launch; a Sept. 4 webinar will showcase JourneyWorCX in action.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servion Global Solutions, a leading customer experience (CX) and contact center solutions provider, today announced the launch of JourneyWorCX™ , a next-generation CX execution framework built on a consultative, outcomes-first model. JourneyWorCX™ combines human-centric AI orchestration with Servion's deep CX expertise to help enterprises close the "journey gap" between strategy and delivery—turning fragmented customer interactions into seamless, measurable results.

Unlike traditional CX programs that focus on survey metrics, JourneyWorCX™ fixes broken touchpoints and converts friction into smooth flow across the customer lifecycle. It also ensures AI-driven solutions remain human-centered and compliant, critical for regulated industries such as finance, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare.

JourneyWorCX introduces two key offerings to accelerate CX improvement:

Discovery + LaunchPad – A rapid CX diagnostic and implementation program that uncovers ineffective customer journeys and deploys AI-powered voice experiences within weeks. It delivers quick wins such as shorter handling times and higher completion rates, while providing a blueprint for broader transformation.

Engage360 – A comprehensive support and optimization service featuring proactive monitoring, regular experience audits, tailored recommendations, and outcome-based KPIs to maximize customer satisfaction and ROI.

"JourneyWorCX is about closing the gap between CX strategy and real-world impact," said Bryce Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Servion. "We are putting business outcomes first by orchestrating AI innovations through a human lens, ensuring every customer journey goes from friction to flow. Further, with JourneyWorCX, we enable our clients to proactively save a customer in real time, while NPS ratings and CSAT surveys provide insights after the customer is already lost. We believe this capability will have a huge positive impact on businesses and customers."

Servion's partners are also embracing the JourneyWorCX philosophy. "We share Servion's vision to orchestrate seamless, highly personalized customer journeys to drive loyalty-building experiences," said Amy Slater, Vice President of North America Partner & Global Alliance Sales at Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. Rob Vandenberg, RVP Partner Sales at NICE concurred: "NICE believes in driving tangible results through innovation in customer experience. Servion's JourneyWorCX framework combines technology and expertise to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients – a principle we wholeheartedly support."

"We believe that investments in AI-powered automation of CX workflows help customers to elevate self-service capabilities as well as elevate human-centered engagement and drive strong AI business outcomes," said Ken Archer, Channel Chief (Americas) at Verint. "Servion's human-centric orchestration in JourneyWorCX aligns with our approach."

"We're excited to partner with Servion to help businesses turn every customer interaction into a lasting relationship," said Dorothy Copeland, Senior Vice President at Parloa. "By combining Servion's journey orchestration with our emotionally intelligent AI agents, we enable outcomes that go far beyond support."

"Servion's consultative approach ensures our AI is deployed where it truly adds value". Mike Renzon, CEO of inQuba, a journey analytics specialist, added: "Our analytics help enterprises spot pain points; Servion's JourneyWorCX helps them act on those insights. It's exciting to see a framework that not only reveals where journeys falter but also fixes them."

The launch of JourneyWorCX comes as Servion undergoes a broader transformation under its new leadership. The company has rolled out a redesigned website and expanded its executive team to support its vision of becoming a "trusted CX innovation partner" for clients.

To showcase the new framework, Servion will host a live webinar on September 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EDT, where attendees can see JourneyWorCX in action and engage with the team. Servion's experts will share real-world case studies during the session, and registration is now open on the company's website.

About Servion

Servion is a US-headquartered global systems integrator with over three decades of expertise in customer experience (CX) transformation. With over 1,000 employees and 600 enterprise deployments worldwide, we support brands like Costco, Rogers, Roche, Farmers, and Citibank in delivering exceptional service solutions. Our JourneyWorCX™ framework amplifies human connection through intelligent technology, creating customer journeys that drive growth. Servion makes journeys that work. For more information, visit www.servion.com.

Media Contact

Bruce Eidsvik, Servion Global Solutions, 1 (403) 609-5328, [email protected], www.servion.com

