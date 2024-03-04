SERVPRO® of Minnetonka is now a Member of SERVPRO's Disaster Recovery Team®

SERVPRO of Minnetonka, a leading provider of fire and water disaster recovery services, is proud to announce that it is now a member of the SERVPRO Disaster Recovery Team®.

MINNETONKA, Minnn., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SERVPRO of Minnetonka, a leading provider of fire and water disaster recovery services, is proud to announce that it is now a member of the SERVPRO Disaster Recovery Team®. This designation signifies a significant milestone in SERVPRO of Minnetonka's commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing unparalleled service in times of crisis.

As a member of the SERVPRO Disaster Recovery Team®, SERVPRO of Minnetonka joins an elite group of restoration experts renowned for their quick and efficient response to large-scale disasters and emergencies. It represents an acknowledgment by the SERVPRO franchisor of SERVPRO of Minnetonka's extensive resources, cutting-edge technology, and decades of experience delivering disaster recovery solutions to clients facing catastrophic events.

To achieve this designation, SERVPRO of Minnetonka was subject to a rigorous screening process to ensure the company met the standards of SERVPRO Industries. This included:

Confirmation of enhanced financial requirements to ensure available capital to produce large losses;



Confirmation of enhanced insurance requirements, including more than $5 million in worker's comp, general liability and umbrella policies;



Confirmation of personnel requirements, including multiple project managers with the Commercial Drying Specialist Certification from the IICRC;



Confirmation of adequate equipment inventory, including large format drying equipment for complex losses; and



Demonstration of project experience on large and complex losses.

Scott Clemente, president of SERVPRO of Minnetonka, commented, "We are honored to join the SERVPRO Disaster Recovery Team®. This designation underscores our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service and support. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and the SERVPRO system to continue to deliver exceptional results and to make a positive impact in our community."

For more information about SERVPRO of Minnetonka and its services, visit https://www.servpro.com/locations/mn/servpro-of-minnetonka-st-louis-park-golden-valley/contact

**SERVPRO Of Minnetonka**

For more than 20 years, SERVPRO of Minnetonka has specialized in the emergency cleanup and restoration of residential and commercial properties after fire, smoke, or water damage. The company offers full mitigation and rebuild services and is a preferred vendor for many insurance companies across the United States.

The company currently has a trained and certified staff of more than 60 people whose main focus is helping our customers in their time of need when their home or business has suffered water, fire, smoke or mold damage.

