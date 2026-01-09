Servv Inc. Launches Standalone SaaS for Creators Running Paid Live Experiences

New offering expands Servv's platform strategy, giving creators a direct way to earn through paid sessions, workshops, and interactive events

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servv Inc. today announced the launch of Servv, a standalone SaaS product available at https://servv.app, aimed at creators who monetize their work through paid live experiences. The launch adds a third pillar to Servv Inc.'s product lineup, alongside its Shopify app and WordPress plugin, and reflects growing demand from creators treating live interaction as a core business rather than a side offering.

Servv is designed for creators who sell access to their time, expertise, and participation through formats such as one-on-one sessions, group workshops, and recurring live events. The platform handles scheduling, payments, and attendee management in one place, allowing creators to operate independently of social platforms, advertising models, or marketplaces.

While interest in paid live experiences has increased, many creators have continued to rely on improvised workflows by combining calendars, video links, and manual payments to run them. Servv addresses that operational gap by providing dedicated infrastructure for creators whose income depends on live engagement.

Early users are already replacing informal monetization with structured offerings. Educators are running paid cohorts with defined start and end dates. Coaches and consultants are hosting recurring sessions with consistent pricing. Wellness practitioners are selling ticketed group events without managing bookings by hand. In several cases, creators report that a relatively small group of repeat participants now generates steady monthly income.

"What we kept hearing was that creators already had paying customers, but they didn't have a clean way to run the business," said Harmeek Jhutty, Founder of Servv Inc. "Most were stitching together tools to make live sessions work. Servv exists because that patchwork approach stopped scaling."

Servv Inc.'s broader platform strategy mirrors how creators operate across different environments. Its Shopify app supports merchants offering bookable experiences alongside products. Its WordPress plugin enables publishers and independent creators to add paid sessions to existing sites. Servv, the SaaS product, is focused specifically on creators who want a platform-agnostic system to run live experiences as an ongoing business.

The launch comes as more creators prioritize direct, repeatable revenue over reach-driven growth. Audiences have shown a willingness to pay for interaction, feedback, and access, particularly in smaller, more focused settings. Tools that support this model are becoming foundational rather than experimental.

Servv is entering a closed beta phase starting today.. More information is available at https://servv.app.

About Servv Inc.

Servv Inc. is a Canadian software company building tools that help creators earn directly from their work. Its platform includes a Shopify app, a WordPress plugin, and Servv, a standalone SaaS product for monetizing live and interactive experiences. Servv is a registered trademark in Canada. The company is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit https://servv.ai

Media Contact

Media Relations, Servv Inc., 1 6473320485, [email protected], https://servv.ai

SOURCE Servv Inc.