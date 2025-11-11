Seshat Press Announces A Girlfriends' Guide to the Other Side by Diane Clair: Reclaim Your Mind, Body, and Soul After Narcissistic Abuse, Divorce, or Relational Trauma

Clair says, "We can't always avoid turbulence, but we can learn the practices that keep us safe, steady, and free. With clear procedures, loving support, and a willingness to trust yourself again, you can pick up the pieces—and step boldly into your next adventure." Post this

In "A Girlfriends' Guide to the Other Side", readers will:

Rebuild confidence and overall well-being with small, steady steps

Shift from survival mode to radical empowerment

Transform past pain into fuel for new dreams

"This moment can be your turning point," says Clair. "We can't always avoid turbulence, but we can learn the practices that keep us safe, steady, and free. With clear procedures, loving support, and a willingness to trust yourself again, you can pick up the pieces—and step boldly into your next adventure."

"A Girlfriends' Guide to the Other Side is beautifully tender, lifting readers up while gently guiding them through meaningful steps to move their lives forward," says Pam Slaney, CPC/MPE, Certified Life Coach.

Diane Clair is a survivor, thriver, and global citizen. With more than forty-five years in the airline industry, she has traveled the world while building small businesses and advocating for women healing from narcissistic abuse. She holds a BA in Linguistics, a CRP designation in real estate, and serves as a certified hospice volunteer. Her mission is simple and profound: help women heal—and soar.

A Girlfriends' Guide to the Other Side is published by Seshat Press and available now at: www.seshatpress.com/catalog

Seshat Press is a boutique publishing company dedicated to publishing transformational books that empower, inspire, and elevate the voices of visionary authors. Learn more at www.seshatpress.com

For more information, please contact: Karen Everitt at [email protected]

