Seshat Press Announces A Girlfriends' Guide to the Other Side by Diane Clair: Reclaim Your Mind, Body, and Soul After Narcissistic Abuse, Divorce, or Relational Trauma

YORK, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seshat Press is honored to announce the release of "A Girlfriends' Guide to the Other Side: Reclaim Your Mind, Body, and Soul After Narcissistic Abuse, Divorce, or Relational Trauma" by Diane Clair. This empowering guidebook offers women practical tools, hard-won wisdom, and steady encouragement to move from broken to whole—one intentional step at a time.
Drawing from decades as a flight attendant, Clair translates the clear, calm protocols of navigating a mid-flight emergency into a compassionate "flight plan" for healing. With the precision of a seasoned crew member and the empathy of a survivor, she shows readers how to reclaim their body, mind, and soul, rebuild confidence, and chart a new course after life's hardest landings.
In "A Girlfriends' Guide to the Other Side", readers will:
- Rebuild confidence and overall well-being with small, steady steps
- Shift from survival mode to radical empowerment
- Transform past pain into fuel for new dreams
"This moment can be your turning point," says Clair. "We can't always avoid turbulence, but we can learn the practices that keep us safe, steady, and free. With clear procedures, loving support, and a willingness to trust yourself again, you can pick up the pieces—and step boldly into your next adventure."
"A Girlfriends' Guide to the Other Side is beautifully tender, lifting readers up while gently guiding them through meaningful steps to move their lives forward," says Pam Slaney, CPC/MPE, Certified Life Coach.
Diane Clair is a survivor, thriver, and global citizen. With more than forty-five years in the airline industry, she has traveled the world while building small businesses and advocating for women healing from narcissistic abuse. She holds a BA in Linguistics, a CRP designation in real estate, and serves as a certified hospice volunteer. Her mission is simple and profound: help women heal—and soar.
A Girlfriends' Guide to the Other Side is published by Seshat Press and available now at: www.seshatpress.com/catalog
Seshat Press is a boutique publishing company dedicated to publishing transformational books that empower, inspire, and elevate the voices of visionary authors. Learn more at www.seshatpress.com
