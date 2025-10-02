Seshat Press announces Always At Choice by Larry Freeborg

What I learned, slowly and imperfectly, is that being 'always at choice' doesn't mean controlling life—it means choosing how to show up for it. Post this

Over decades of workshops, coaching certifications, and lived experience, Freeborg discovered a simple but transformative truth: while we don't always choose our circumstances, we are always at choice in how we meet them. This book shares the insights, practices, and resources that helped his family not only survive—but truly flourish.

"After my wife died and my job disappeared, I found myself in a psychiatric unit with four children at home and no idea how to keep going," says Freeborg. "What I learned, slowly and imperfectly, is that being 'always at choice' doesn't mean controlling life—it means choosing how to show up for it. Choice by choice, breath by breath, I learned to grieve and to parent, to ask for help and to accept it, to rebuild work and rebuild hope. This book is the field guide I wish I had back then—the conversation I now have with clients who are ready to move from surviving to truly living again."

Larry Freeborg is the founder of Stepping Through The Gate, a wise-elder coaching service. His unique gift is helping individuals move from significant losses in their lives to become fully engaged in their new life possibilities. Larry also helps business leaders clarify what they'd like to create in the workplace, working together to solve challenges.

Always At Choice is published by Seshat Press and is available now at www.seshatpress.com/catalog

Seshat Press is a boutique, author-centric publisher dedicated to publishing transformational books that empower, inspire, and elevate visionary voices.

For more information, please contact Karen Everitt at [email protected]

Media Contact

Karen Everett, Seshat Press LLC, 1 717-417-4896, [email protected], www.seshatpress.com

SOURCE Seshat Press LLC