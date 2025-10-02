Seshat Press announces Always At Choice by Larry Freeborg

How do you move forward when life falls apart? In his powerful new book, Always At Choice (Seshat Press), author and coach Larry Freeborg shares the courageous path he forged after losing his wife to leukemia and his eighteen-year job in the same season—while raising four young children.
YORK, Pa., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seshat Press is excited to announce the release of Always At Choice by wise-elder coach and father of four, Larry Freeborg. Part memoir, part practical roadmap, Always At Choice invites readers into a courageous, deeply human journey—showing how agency, compassion, and clear intention can turn even the heaviest seasons of loss into pathways forward.
At forty, Freeborg lost his wife to leukemia, his eighteen-year job to an economic downturn, and suddenly found himself raising four young children with no safety net. What began in a psychiatric unit became the start of a radically honest healing path.
Over decades of workshops, coaching certifications, and lived experience, Freeborg discovered a simple but transformative truth: while we don't always choose our circumstances, we are always at choice in how we meet them. This book shares the insights, practices, and resources that helped his family not only survive—but truly flourish.
"After my wife died and my job disappeared, I found myself in a psychiatric unit with four children at home and no idea how to keep going," says Freeborg. "What I learned, slowly and imperfectly, is that being 'always at choice' doesn't mean controlling life—it means choosing how to show up for it. Choice by choice, breath by breath, I learned to grieve and to parent, to ask for help and to accept it, to rebuild work and rebuild hope. This book is the field guide I wish I had back then—the conversation I now have with clients who are ready to move from surviving to truly living again."
Larry Freeborg is the founder of Stepping Through The Gate, a wise-elder coaching service. His unique gift is helping individuals move from significant losses in their lives to become fully engaged in their new life possibilities. Larry also helps business leaders clarify what they'd like to create in the workplace, working together to solve challenges.
Always At Choice is published by Seshat Press and is available now at www.seshatpress.com/catalog
Seshat Press is a boutique, author-centric publisher dedicated to publishing transformational books that empower, inspire, and elevate visionary voices.
For more information, please contact Karen Everitt at [email protected]
