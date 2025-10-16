Seshat Press Announces "Bible-365: Discovering God in the Ordinary Through a Lifetime of Journaling" by Stephen J. Robin

YORK, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seshat Press is honored to announce the release of "Bible-365: Discovering God in the Ordinary Through a Lifetime of Journaling" by Stephen J. Robin. This unique devotional invites readers on a one-year spiritual journey through the Bible—from Genesis to Revelation—guided by reflections from a man who has spent more than five decades journaling his walk with God.
Part devotional, part personal memoir, Bible 365 blends biblical wisdom with real-life experience to offer a heartfelt, accessible path to spiritual growth. Each daily entry pairs a Bible reading with Robin's reflections, offering encouragement and insight for those seeking a deeper relationship with God in the midst of ordinary life.
In Bible 365, readers will:
- Embark on a year-long journey through the entire Bible
- Discover how scripture speaks to everyday moments
- Reflect on life's big questions with guidance from a trusted companion
- Experience God's presence in quiet, surprising ways
- Cultivate a meaningful habit of daily spiritual practice
"This book isn't about theology—it's about relationship," says Robin. "It's about the extraordinary things that happen when ordinary people open their hearts to the living Word of God, one day at a time."
Stephen J. Robin's life has been anything but ordinary. Born in London, he studied architecture at University College London and was the joint winner of the 1973 Royal Academy Award for Architecture. He later became a producer at the BBC, worked alongside Sir David Frost, and served as a media consultant to UK Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major. After immigrating to the United States and enjoying a successful corporate PR career, he answered a divine call to ministry in 2005. He now serves in chaplaincy and community outreach in Ferguson, Missouri.
Bible 365 is published by Seshat Press and available now at: www.seshatpress.com/catalog
Seshat Press is a boutique publishing company dedicated to transformational books that empower, inspire, and elevate the voices of visionary women. Learn more at www.seshatpress.com
