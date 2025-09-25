Seshat Press Announces Unravel You by Adrienne Giffen: A Heartfelt Guide to Self-Discovery for Moms Who Want More from Life

Seshat Press is proud to announce the release of "Unravel You: An Authentic Guide to Self-Reflection and Self-Discovery for Moms Who Want More from Life" by Adrienne Giffen. With authentic storytelling and practical reflection prompts, "Unravel You" invites readers to "unravel" where they've come from so they can understand what led them to this moment—and chart a more conscious path forward.
YORK, Pa., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seshat Press is honored to announce the release of Unravel You: An Authentic Guide to Self-Reflection and Self-Discovery for Moms Who Want More from Life by digital entrepreneur Adrienne Giffen. Part memoir, part self-help, Unravel You takes readers on a heartfelt and transformative journey through the defining experiences of their lives—helping them reconnect with who they truly are beneath the expectations, roles, and responsibilities they've carried for years.
Through authentic storytelling and powerful reflection prompts, Giffen empowers readers to examine how early experiences and outside influences have shaped their values, identity, and inner narrative. With honesty and compassion, she guides women to reclaim their truth and uncover the freedom that comes from understanding—and loving—themselves fully.
"As women, especially as mothers, we spend so much time caring for others that we often lose touch with who we are," says Giffen. "This book is an invitation to pause, reflect, and reconnect. I believe that by understanding where we've come from, we can unravel the patterns that no longer serve us—and begin to dance again, freely and fully, in our own skin."
Here's what Laura Robinson, Emmy-nominated television executive producer, co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Count Your Blessings, and creator of the classic bluffing board game Balderdash, calls Unravel You "a self-help marvel with a splash of memoir to take one on an exciting journey of self-discovery."
Adrienne Giffen is a passionate digital entrepreneur who discovered what makes her dance through adversity and reinvention. She is also the creator of Now You're Talking™, a companion interactive board game designed to inspire meaningful conversations between family and friends.
Unravel You is published by Seshat Press and available now at: https://www.seshatpress.com/catalog/
Since 2004, Seshat Press has published nearly 700 authors to help them share their meaningful, impactful and transformational messages with the world.
