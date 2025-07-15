Seshat Press Announces Wild Joy by Larry Glover: A Soulful Journey from Despair to Belonging Through Nature's Wisdom

"We are living between stories," says Glover. "We no longer live in yesterday's world, and we've yet to create the one we dream of. But through nature's teachings, we can remember who we are and who we're becoming." Post this

In Wild Joy, readers will:

Witness a breathtaking journey from despair to belonging.

Reconnect with the healing power and wisdom of the natural world.

Explore visionary teachings from bears, mushrooms, aspen groves, and more.

Remember their innate worth and purpose.

Discover how to live into "a more beautiful now—together."

"We are living between stories," says Glover. "We no longer live in yesterday's world, and we've yet to create the one we dream of. But through nature's teachings, we can remember who we are and who we're becoming."

Larry Glover, MSW, is a transformational wilderness guide with over 40 years of experience. Through coaching, retreats, and immersive nature experiences, he helps others deepen their connection to life and rediscover their place in the sacred circle of belonging. Learn more at LarryGlover.com.

Wild Joy is published by Seshat Press

Since 2004, the award-winning team at Seshat Press has supported nearly 700 authors in sharing meaningful, transformational books with the world. Learn more at www.seshatpress.com

