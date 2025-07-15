Seshat Press Announces Wild Joy by Larry Glover: A Soulful Journey from Despair to Belonging Through Nature's Wisdom

A deeply moving and transformational memoir that offers a path to healing, meaning, and reconnection during these uncertain times.
YORK, Pa., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seshat Press is honored to announce the release of Wild Joy by Larry Glover, a deeply moving and transformational memoir that offers a path to healing, meaning, and reconnection during these uncertain times. With raw honesty and reverent storytelling, Glover invites readers to rediscover their innate worth and sacred bond with the natural world.
Born the son of a fundamentalist preacher and burdened by shame and confusion, Glover first contemplated suicide at age nine. But it was in the heart of nature that he found refuge—and eventually, a guiding light. Through decades of wilderness exploration and, more recently, thriving amidst a terminal cancer diagnosis, he's cultivated what he calls a sacred intimacy with life itself.
In Wild Joy, readers will:
- Witness a breathtaking journey from despair to belonging.
- Reconnect with the healing power and wisdom of the natural world.
- Explore visionary teachings from bears, mushrooms, aspen groves, and more.
- Remember their innate worth and purpose.
- Discover how to live into "a more beautiful now—together."
"We are living between stories," says Glover. "We no longer live in yesterday's world, and we've yet to create the one we dream of. But through nature's teachings, we can remember who we are and who we're becoming."
Larry Glover, MSW, is a transformational wilderness guide with over 40 years of experience. Through coaching, retreats, and immersive nature experiences, he helps others deepen their connection to life and rediscover their place in the sacred circle of belonging. Learn more at LarryGlover.com.
Wild Joy is published by Seshat Press and available now at: www.seshatpress.com/catalog
Since 2004, the award-winning team at Seshat Press has supported nearly 700 authors in sharing meaningful, transformational books with the world. Learn more at www.seshatpress.com
Media Contact
Karen Everitt, Seshat Press, 1 717-417-4896, [email protected], www.seshatpress.com
SOURCE Seshat Press
