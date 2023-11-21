Sessions College Website Redesign Recognized as Winner in GDUSA's 60th American Graphic Design Awards

Design College Inspires Creativity by Showcasing Excellence Post this

Sessions College Creative Director Patricio Sarzosa, who worked with the school's content team to develop the rebranding, was the creative mind behind the award-winning entry titled "Reimagining Web Aesthetics - Sessions College Homepage Redesign," expressed his gratitude for the acknowledgment. The redesign project aimed to enhance the overall user experience, combining creativity and functionality to represent Sessions College.

GDUSA's American Graphic Design Awards™ is a flagship contest that celebrates outstanding work across various media, open to everyone in the design community. The winners, including Sessions College, will be featured in the 2023 GDUSA Design Annual, both in print and online.

"We are immensely proud to have our website redesign recognized by GDUSA. This acknowledgment reflects the dedication and creativity of our team at Sessions College," said Gordon Drummond, President of Sessions College. "This achievement is not only a testament to our excellence but also provides a valuable opportunity to inspire and motivate our students."

In line with its mission, Sessions' innovative asynchronous project-based educational approach consistently meets the distinct skill-based requirements of design employers and clients. Sessions proudly offers a diverse range of programs that deliver high-quality and industry-relevant education.

Graduates from Sessions College frequently achieve remarkable success in advancing their careers, boasting success rates that stand favorably alongside those of traditional educational institutions. This recognition in the GDUSA's 60th American Graphic Design Awards further affirms Sessions College's commitment to excellence and innovation, reinforcing its standing as a leading institution in the design education landscape.

About GDUSA's 2023 American Graphic Design Awards™

In its 60th Anniversary celebration, the American Graphic Design Awards™ by GDUSA is an inclusive contest open to design firms, agencies, freelancers, and students. Recognizing outstanding work in diverse mediums such as print, packaging, internet, and more, this prestigious event is sponsored by Billerud, a global leader in sustainable paper and packaging materials. Inspired by Robert Half, the "Designing For Good" category highlights graphic communications driving positive social and environmental impact.

About Sessions College

Sessions College is the pioneer in accredited and affordable online skills-based education that readies adult learners for the digital design workforce. Founded in 1997, Sessions College offers project-based Bachelor's and Associate level degrees and certificate programs for in-demand careers in illustration, graphic design, and photography. Students learn via real-world projects that reflect the latest industry-relevant skills. Sessions College is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and the Middle States Commission for Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and is approved to deliver its online degrees and programs throughout the United States by the National Council for State Authorization for Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA).

Media Contact

Gordon Drummond, Sessions College, 1 (480) 212-1704, [email protected], https://www.sessions.edu/

SOURCE Sessions College