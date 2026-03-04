Seth Anderson Elevated to Director of Performance Marketing as BrandCottage Continues Expansion

BrandCottage, an independent paid media agency, announced the promotion of Seth Anderson to Director of Performance Marketing. This transition comes during a period of sustained rapid expansion continuing its double-digit year over year revenue growth. In addition, Seths's promotion coincides with the formal integration of two key specialists who have bolstered the agency's technical capabilities: Ambar Jackson, Performance Marketing Manager (Paid Social Media) -- Jackson manages the campaign structure of Meta and LinkedIn campaigns, focusing on audience development and creative testing and Christine Luo, Performance Marketing Manager (SEM) -- Luo oversees the Google Ecosystem, including Search, Shopping, and YouTube.

ATLANTA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrandCottage, an independent paid media agency, announced the promotion of Seth Anderson to Director of Performance Marketing. This transition comes during a period of sustained rapid expansion continuing its double-digit year over year revenue growth.

In his new capacity, Anderson will continue to oversee paid media of the agency's Btob and BtoC growth clients. Having previously served the agency as a Digital Media Manager, Anderson's promotion is a direct response to his success in driving measurable revenue growth and strong media return on investments for BrandCottage clients.

"I am thrilled to step into this role during such a transformative phase for BrandCottage," said Anderson. "Our Performance Team, along with our amazing clients, turn complex data into actions that drive a high return on paid media investments. The ecosystem is ever-changing and we are investing in talent and resources to stay ahead of trends."

Anderson graduated from the University of California, Berkley, and brings more than 10 years of multi-industry expertise to BrandCottage. His professional background spans key verticals including retail, health and wellness, financial and business services, and complex B2B customers. His diverse experience allows him to navigate the nuances of lead generation and customer acquisition for BrandCottage's expanding client roster.

"BrandCottage has undergone radical growth and continues to respond with the addition of top talent and a reorganization of dedicated teams that serve varying client needs," said Patricia Wilson, CEO of BrandCottage. " Seth has been a valuable member of our team and has demonstrated how paid media investments positively contribute to client growth."

Seths's promotion coincides with the formal integration of two key specialists who have bolstered the agency's technical capabilities:

Ambar Jackson, Performance Marketing Manager (Paid Social Media): Jackson manages the campaign structure of Meta and LinkedIn campaigns, focusing on audience development and creative testing.





Christine Luo, Performance Marketing Manager (SEM): Luo oversees the Google Ecosystem, including Search, Shopping, and YouTube. She is the agency's "GA4 Champion," responsible for standardizing conversion tracking and data integrity.

About BrandCottage Founded in 2005, BrandCottage provides mid-market brands with flexible, high-impact media solutions. The agency specializes in navigating the complex paid media ecosystem to drive measurable growth across digital, social, and traditional platforms.

Media Contact

Patricia Wilson, BrandCottage, 1 4044082110, [email protected], http://brandcottage.com/

SOURCE BrandCottage