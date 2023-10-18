Seth Blumenthal, Executive Search Leader, Joins Focus Search Partners as Managing Director for Enterprise Technology Practice

"Enterprise technology and deep tech is and will continue to be a focal point for our practice, and we are thrilled to add talented individuals like Seth to our growing team," said Founder and Managing Partner of Focus Search Partners, Paul Frankenberg. Tweet this

"Seth's track record of success, diverse experience and knowledge across business funding, organizational design, regulatory frameworks and executive search make him an incredible expert in the market," said Adam Charlson, managing partner of Focus Search Partners. "Our clients will benefit tremendously from his insights and our firm is gaining an exceptional resource to solution for the needs of the venture capital community. We are thrilled to have him join our team."

Prior to Focus Search Partners, Seth was a partner at a prominent executive search firm and global talent management platform, specializing in CEO and board appointments. For over four years, he played a pivotal role in establishing and expanding both the early stage and deep tech practices, collaborating with businesses and investors across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. He also served as General Counsel & Vice President of Business Development for an education-focused for-profit entity. In this capacity, he contributed significantly to the organization's strategic growth.

Earlier in his career, Seth practiced law at two reputable firms, focusing on M&A and corporate governance advisory within the technology, financial services and healthcare sectors. Notably, he also served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Major Economic Crimes Bureau at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

"Seth understands the needs of high-growth businesses during the various stages of their lifecycles," said Founder and Managing Partner of Focus Search Partners, Paul Frankenberg. "His holistic approach will create the on-brand experience for our stakeholders—both clients and candidates—that we are invested in creating across our business. Enterprise technology and deep tech is and will continue to be a focal point for our practice, and we are thrilled to add talented individuals like Seth to our growing team."

