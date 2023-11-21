Seth Ellison joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"Widely recognized as an exceptionally accomplished leader in the consumer product industry, Seth shares our deep and unwavering commitment to building strong, stable and secure military families," said Brig Gen (ret) John I. Pray, Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

"I am thrilled to announce Seth will be joining our very talented board of directors," said Brig Gen (ret) John I. Pray, Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Widely recognized as an exceptionally accomplished leader in the consumer product industry, Seth shares our deep and unwavering commitment to building strong, stable and secure military families so they can have a real opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

"I am sincerely excited by the opportunity to engage with and help advance Operation Homefront's important effort to serve America's military families. They've sacrificed so much for us and we can never thank them enough by investing in them," said Seth Ellison. "It's a noble endeavor and I couldn't be prouder to join the board of directors of such an excellent organization."

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Ellison will provide insight to an organization that has delivered $48 million in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I want to welcome Seth to our talented team," said Uli Correa, chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "As a trailblazer with 40 years of experience growing brands globally, all look forward to working with Seth as we seek to find ways to do even more for our military families in their time of need and give this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens the chance for a stronger, more stable, and more secure future."

Seth Ellison's career spans more than 40 years of consumer product experience. He has worked at every level in the retail clothing industry, building a reputation as a seasoned leader with a track record of success growing global brands.

Ellison's career includes seven years as vice president of design and merchandising at Quiksilver, Inc. and nine years with Nike, Inc. serving as US director of merchandising, vice president general manager of Nike EMEA Apparel based in The Netherlands, and president of Hurley International.

Ellison currently serves as a part-time senior advisor for Boston Consulting Group, as well as an investor/advisor to Reel Aloha Life, providing scholarships for University of Hawaii Oceanography students who are on the frontlines to protect our oceans.

Ellison, a California native, attended Stanford University. He currently resides in Newport Beach with his wife, originally from Romania who proudly obtained her U.S. citizenship. They enjoy spending time with his family, which includes three adult children and one grandchild.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Media Contact

Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, (469) 934-7131, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront